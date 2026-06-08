AUSL 2026: Softball schedule, teams, players, more

Athletes Unlimited Softball is back. The premier professional women's softball league returns Tuesday for its second season. The six-team league kicks off the 2026 campaign with a doubleheader on ESPN2 featuring the Texas Volts taking on the Oklahoma City Spark and the Chicago Bandits facing the defending champion Utah Talons.
Here are more key facts about the 2026 AUSL season.
How can fans watch the action?
ESPN will broadcast 45 games: Nine games will be on ESPN, 24 games on ESPN2 and 12 games on ESPNU. Eleven games will also be available on ESPN Deportes. Game 1 of the AUSL Championship will be on ABC. Games can be streamed in the ESPN App.
What teams are in the lineup?
AUSL features six teams in 2026:
Chicago Bandits
Carolina Blaze
Portland Cascade
Oklahoma City Spark
Utah Talons
Texas Volts
Which players are participating?
The first season featured 50 NCAA All-Americans and athletes from each of the past 11 NCAA title-winning teams. This year, Texas catcher Reese Atwood signed with the Blaze after winning a second consecutive NCAA softball title with Texas.
What is the full ESPN schedule?
*All times Eastern
AUSL regular season and championship
June 9: Volts at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPN2
June 9: Bandits at Talons, 9 p.m., ESPN2
June 10: Cascade at Blaze, 8 p.m., ESPN2
June 10: Bandits at Talons, 10 p.m., ESPNU
June 11: Bandits at Talons, 9 p.m., ESPNU
June 13: Volts at Blaze, noon, ESPN
June 13: Spark at Bandits, 2 p.m., ESPN2
June 14: Spark at Bandits, noon, ESPN2
June 15: Volts at Blaze, 7 p.m., ESPN2
June 15: Cascade at Talons, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
June 16: Spark at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPNU
June 18: Talons at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
June 18: Spark at Cascade, 9 p.m., ESPN2
June 19: Spark at Cascade 9 p.m., ESPN2
June 20: Blaze at Bandits, noon, ESPN
June 21: Spark at Cascade, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
June 22: Spark at Talons, 8 p.m., ESPN2
June 23: Bandits at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU
June 25: Talons at Blaze, 7 p.m., ESPN
June 26: Cascade at Volts, 8 p.m., ESPNU
June 27: Talons at Blaze, 2 p.m., ESPN
June 28: Cascade at Volts, 1 p.m., ESPN
June 29: Blaze at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPN2
June 30: Cascade at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPNU
July 1: Blaze at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPN2
July 2: Cascade at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPN
July 4: Cascade at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPNU
July 5: Cascade at Spark, 1 p.m., ESPN2
July 6: Volts at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPNU
July 7: Blaze at Cascade, 8 p.m., ESPN2
July 9: Talons at Spark. 8 p.m., ESPNU
July 10: Blaze at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU
July 11: Blaze at Volts, 2 p.m., ESPN
July 12: Bandits at Cascade, 3 p.m., ESPN2
July 13: Blaze at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
July 14: Spark at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2
July 15: Spark at Volts, 8 p.m., ESPNU
July 17: Volts at Cascade, 8 p.m., ESPN2
July 18: Talons at Bandits, 4 p.m., ESPN2
July 18: Spark at Blaze, 6 p.m., ESPNU
July 19: Spark at Blaze, noon, ESPN
July 20: Spark at Blaze, 7 p.m., ESPN2
July 23: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed (play-in), 9 p.m., ESPN
July 25: AUSL Championship Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC
July 26: AUSL Championship Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN
July 27: AUSL Championship Game 3 (if necessary), 7 p.m., ESPN2
How can fans access more softball coverage?
Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for breaking news, scores and more.