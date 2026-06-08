          AUSL 2026: Softball schedule, teams, players, more

          Karlyn Pickens was picked No. 1 overall in the 2026 AUSL College Draft. Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jun 8, 2026, 07:41 PM

          Athletes Unlimited Softball is back. The premier professional women's softball league returns Tuesday for its second season. The six-team league kicks off the 2026 campaign with a doubleheader on ESPN2 featuring the Texas Volts taking on the Oklahoma City Spark and the Chicago Bandits facing the defending champion Utah Talons.

          Here are more key facts about the 2026 AUSL season.

          How can fans watch the action?

          ESPN will broadcast 45 games: Nine games will be on ESPN, 24 games on ESPN2 and 12 games on ESPNU. Eleven games will also be available on ESPN Deportes. Game 1 of the AUSL Championship will be on ABC. Games can be streamed in the ESPN App.

          What teams are in the lineup?

          AUSL features six teams in 2026:

          • Chicago Bandits

          • Carolina Blaze

          • Portland Cascade

          • Oklahoma City Spark

          • Utah Talons

          • Texas Volts

          Which players are participating?

          The first season featured 50 NCAA All-Americans and athletes from each of the past 11 NCAA title-winning teams. This year, Texas catcher Reese Atwood signed with the Blaze after winning a second consecutive NCAA softball title with Texas.

          What is the full ESPN schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          AUSL regular season and championship

          • June 9: Volts at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 9: Bandits at Talons, 9 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 10: Cascade at Blaze, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 10: Bandits at Talons, 10 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 11: Bandits at Talons, 9 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 13: Volts at Blaze, noon, ESPN

          • June 13: Spark at Bandits, 2 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 14: Spark at Bandits, noon, ESPN2

          • June 15: Volts at Blaze, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 15: Cascade at Talons, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 16: Spark at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 18: Talons at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 18: Spark at Cascade, 9 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 19: Spark at Cascade 9 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 20: Blaze at Bandits, noon, ESPN

          • June 21: Spark at Cascade, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

          • June 22: Spark at Talons, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 23: Bandits at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 25: Talons at Blaze, 7 p.m., ESPN

          • June 26: Cascade at Volts, 8 p.m., ESPNU

          • June 27: Talons at Blaze, 2 p.m., ESPN

          • June 28: Cascade at Volts, 1 p.m., ESPN

          • June 29: Blaze at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • June 30: Cascade at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 1: Blaze at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 2: Cascade at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPN

          • July 4: Cascade at Spark, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 5: Cascade at Spark, 1 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 6: Volts at Bandits, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 7: Blaze at Cascade, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 9: Talons at Spark. 8 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 10: Blaze at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 11: Blaze at Volts, 2 p.m., ESPN

          • July 12: Bandits at Cascade, 3 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 13: Blaze at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 14: Spark at Volts, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 15: Spark at Volts, 8 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 17: Volts at Cascade, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 18: Talons at Bandits, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 18: Spark at Blaze, 6 p.m., ESPNU

          • July 19: Spark at Blaze, noon, ESPN

          • July 20: Spark at Blaze, 7 p.m., ESPN2

          • July 23: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed (play-in), 9 p.m., ESPN

          • July 25: AUSL Championship Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC

          • July 26: AUSL Championship Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN

          • July 27: AUSL Championship Game 3 (if necessary), 7 p.m., ESPN2

          How can fans access more softball coverage?

          Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for breaking news, scores and more.