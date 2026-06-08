AUSL 2026: Softball schedule, teams, players, more

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Athletes Unlimited Softball is back. The premier professional women's softball league returns Tuesday for its second season. The six-team league kicks off the 2026 campaign with a doubleheader on ESPN2 featuring the Texas Volts taking on the Oklahoma City Spark and the Chicago Bandits facing the defending champion Utah Talons.

Here are more key facts about the 2026 AUSL season.

How can fans watch the action?

ESPN will broadcast 45 games: Nine games will be on ESPN, 24 games on ESPN2 and 12 games on ESPNU. Eleven games will also be available on ESPN Deportes. Game 1 of the AUSL Championship will be on ABC. Games can be streamed in the ESPN App.

What teams are in the lineup?