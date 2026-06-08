Athletics activate Max Muncy, send Darell Hernaiz to minors

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Athletics third baseman Max Muncy has come off the injured list after missing about six weeks with a fracture in his left hand.

The Athletics announced before their game against Milwaukee on Monday night that they had reinstated Muncy. They optioned infielder Darell Hernaiz to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Muncy was recovering from a fractured fifth metacarpal. He last played on April 25.

Muncy is batting .239 with a .308 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBI and two steals in 26 games.

Hernaiz batted .237 with a .318 on-base percentage, one homer, seven RBI and three steals in 47 games.