          Paul Skenes surprises Pittsburgh-area little leaguers

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          Passan: Skenes remains MLB’s most consistent starter (1:02)

          • ESPN
          Jun 9, 2026, 05:12 PM

          Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes showed he is still a kid at heart.

          On Monday, Skenes was driving through the Pittsburgh suburbs when he saw the lights were on at the Ingomar Franklin Park Little League fields. He decided to give the little leaguers an unforgettable memory and walked onto the field.

          The star pitcher was there for two hours and played catch with some of the little leaguers, according to the Mikey and Big Bob Show of 96.1 FM in Pittsburgh.

          Skenes has had another excellent season, with a 2.83 ERA and a league-leading 6.31 K/BB ratio. He has allowed zero earned runs in four of his 13 starts.