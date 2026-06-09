White Sox top hitting prospect Braden Montgomery called up

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CHICAGO -- The White Sox called up outfielder Braden Montgomery, their top hitting prospect, prior to Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Montgomery is in the starting lineup, playing right field, and will hit sixth against the Braves as he becomes the 12th player to make his MLB debut for Chicago this season.

Montgomery, 23, had a .970 OPS split between Double-A and Triple-A this season after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in 2024 in the deal that sent left-hander Garrett Crochet back to Boston. The switch hitter was the 12th overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft after playing that spring for Texas A&M.

The White Sox are one of the bigger surprises in the league this season as they're just one of five teams above .500 in the American League after losing 100 or more games in each of the past three years.

Montgomery came from Boston for Crochet along with infielder Chase Meidroth, catcher Kyle Teel and pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez. The other three players have all made their MLB debuts already.

The team also called up left-hander Joe Rock from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday while optioning outfielder Rikuu Nishida and pitcher David Sandlin and transferring outfielder Austin Hays (calf) to the 60-day injured list.