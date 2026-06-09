Sources: Brewers, prospect Luis Lara reach 7-year extension

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Outfield prospect Luis Lara and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a seven-year, $31 million contract extension that includes three club options, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

The deal for the 21-year-old Lara, who has dominated at Triple-A Nashville this season, maxes out at $79 million, sources told ESPN.

Considered a plus defender in center field, Lara has gone from unranked among Brewers prospects at the start of the season to No. 5 in the latest rankings by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, largely because of his improved exit velocity and in-game loft, which had spiked his isolated slugging by about 80 points entering the month.

The 2022 international signee has 144 stolen bases in 447 minor league games. In addition to a 15.8% walk rate, Lara is hitting .338 this season and has seven home runs after never having hit more than four in any prior season.

The Brewers, who had the majors' top farm system entering the season, per ESPN, are locking up their prospects to long-term deals. Prior to the start of the season, the Brewers signed shortstop Cooper Pratt to an eight-year, $50.75 million contract.