Witt, Perez, Caglianone return to Royals lineup vs. Rangers

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals got regulars Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Jac Caglianone back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Texas Rangers.

All three players missed time during the Royals' series in Minnesota over the weekend with various injuries.

Witt left Sunday's game in the seventh inning with right knee soreness. Against Texas, he was batting second and playing shortstop. Witt is batting .280 with 27 RBI in 66 games and his nine home runs is tied for Perez for the club lead.

Perez was hit by a pitch on his right thumb June 5. A cracked thumbnail and swelling forced him from the lineup June 6-7. He was batting fifth as the designated hitter against the Rangers. Perez is hitting .204 with 26 RBI in 61 games.

Caglianone was dealing with right shoulder soreness after crashing into the wall on June 5, left Saturday's game in the fourth inning. He is back in right field and batting sixth on Tuesday. Caglianone is hitting .250 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 60 games.

Also returning is right-hander Stephen Kolek, who has been out since June 4 due to a family emergency. Kolek is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA in six starts.