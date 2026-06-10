Torey Lovullo defends Ketel Marte, says D-backs clubhouse fine

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Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo went to bat for Ketel Marte on Tuesday, saying any idea that the star second baseman is fracturing the Arizona clubhouse "couldn't be further from the truth."

Lovullo's comments came in the wake of a USA Today report over the weekend that Marte is again frustrating some members of the organization by taking days off.

But Lovullo said that was untrue.

"I can wholeheartedly tell you that Ketel has been an unbelievable player for the Arizona Diamondbacks for a long period of time," Lovullo said, according to the Arizona Republic. "There are days off that are needed, they're fairly scripted and we ask for his input. When the athlete gives us input, we're going to listen.

"But there's this underlying theme that he's not a good teammate, and it's pulling at the fabric of the clubhouse chemistry, which is not true at all.

"He's been a great teammate, a great human being, a great husband and a great father, and he happens to be one of the best players in the National League."

The 32-year-old Marte, a three-time All-Star, is putting up strong numbers again this season for Arizona, carrying a .246 average with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs into Tuesday's game against the Marlins. He has sat out only four games, third fewest on the team.

But his stint in Arizona hasn't always been smooth, either.

Last season, he missed three games following the All-Star break after flying back to his home in the Dominican Republic, a situation that reportedly upset some players in the D-backs clubhouse. Marte apologized, saying he was "frustrated" and "in a bad spot" after he learned his residence in Scottsdale, Arizona, had been burglarized during the break.

Lovullo also defended him at the time, calling him a "great teammate."

He struck the same tone Tuesday before facing the Marlins.

"He's going to help us win baseball games," the manager said, per the Republic. "He's going to help us get to where we want to. It's just one of those things where it's spinning away from us, and I want to make sure I address it and defend the player, because I believe in the player and I know the player."