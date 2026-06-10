Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. exits with apparent leg injury

CHICAGO -- Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after appearing to injure his left leg during the fourth inning.

Acuña chopped a groundball to White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas near the foul line and strained to beat the throw at the first base bag. He came up limping after the awkward stride, and after walking around for a moment left the field visibly frustrated.

When Acuña reached the Atlanta dugout, he slammed his batting helmet on the floor.

When the bottom of the fourth began, Acuña was replaced in right field by Eli White.

Acuña's frustration is understandable. His 2021 season ended with a torn ACL in his right knee, and in 2024 he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee. Both injuries required surgery.

In between, the 28-year-old superstar won NL MVP honors in 2023 when he hit 41 homers, scored 149 runs and stole 73 bases, becoming the first 40/70 player in MLB history. He has been off to a relatively slow start this season with a .254 average, .798 OPS, seven homers and 15 steals in 52 games.

Acuña's younger brother, Luisangel, started the game at shortstop for the White Sox and was on the field when Ronald was injured.