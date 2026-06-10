White Sox's Braden Montgomery hits 2-run walk-off HR in MLB debut

Braden Montgomery walks it off for White Sox in his MLB debut with 2-run HR (0:46)

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CHICAGO -- Calling it "something out of dreams," White Sox rookie Braden Montgomery on Tuesday became the fifth player since 1900 to hit a walk-off homer in his MLB debut.

Montgomery, 23, hit a 0-1 changeup off Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias, erasing a 5-4 deficit with two outs and a runner on third base in the bottom of the 10th inning. Pandemonium ensued as the ball landed in the White Sox bullpen while Montgomery began his trip around the bases for his first career home run.

"That was surreal," Montgomery said after the 6-5 win. "I couldn't hear anything. I was told the crowd was pretty loud."

That crowd included a large group of his friends and family who made the trip to watch the former first-round pick get the start in right field. Batting sixth in the lineup, Montgomery struck out in his first at-bat but singled home a run his next time up before ending the game with an opposite field homer -- the first given up by Iglesias all season.

Montgomery was asked if he thought the ball would get out.

"I had no clue," he answered. "I hit it and I thought it would at least get over his head. I was excited that at least we didn't lose."

"That was surreal," Braden Montgomery said about his two-run walk-off home run. "I couldn't hear anything. I was told the crowd was pretty loud." AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Montgomery is the 12th player to make his MLB debut for the White Sox this season, but despite that youth movement, Chicago continues to win at an unexpected pace. Tuesday's victory -- over the best team in baseball -- improved their record to 35-31. That puts them squarely in the playoff race.

"The Sox are playing good ball," Tuesday's bulk pitcher Erick Fedde said. "We feel like we're never out of it. We keep doing things like this to prove we're never out of it."

Asked what he thought of Montgomery's debut, Fedde smiled: "We all have this thought of what our debut is going to be like," he said. "Very few of us get to experience something like that. I'm really just happy for him. I'm sure he won't forget this one."

It's doubtful anyone in the building will forget it. Montgomery joined Carlos Perez (2015), Miguel Cabrera (2003), Josh Bard (2002) and Billy Parker (1971) as the only players to hit walk-off homers in their MLB debuts.

"It was something out of dreams," Montgomery said. "It's something that I couldn't draw up any better myself. ... This whole day I've been trying to get grounded, understand what the new normal is like for baseball on this stage."

Montgomery was part of a blockbuster trade for the White Sox when they sent starter Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects late in 2024. All four have already made their debuts but none more dramatic than Montgomery's. Before the game, White Sox manager Will Venable said the switch-hitter will be in the lineup almost every day now.

"Braden, we all view as a special player and special players do special things," Venable said.

After the game, the large contingent of family and friends met Montgomery on the field where he hugged them and took pictures. It's a day that won't soon be forgotten.

"It's going to be well-remembered, forever," Montgomery said.