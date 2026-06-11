MLB 2026: What should pitchers' version of bat flips be?

Open Extended Reactions

When it comes to MLB celebrations, why should hitters have all the fun?

Bat flips were all the rage during the World Baseball Classic going into the season and are becoming increasingly common throughout MLB, too.

But it's not as acceptable for pitchers to celebrate a strikeout or the end of an inning in a similar manner -- as the controversy surrounding Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe's recent mound celebration demonstrates.

"You talk to some of these pitchers that play winter ball, they're like 'don't let them take you deep' because they're going to do some insane celebrations," White Sox starter Davis Martin said. "Pitchers just don't do that."

What if they could?

ESPN asked more than 40 hurlers for their dream go-to celebrations -- though only about two dozen had an answer for us because it's just not something pitchers think about. We gave them free rein with no wrong answers or restrictions to what they can do.

Mets minor league hurler Jefry Yan's name came up often from our respondents. He already has an animated celebration for strikeouts that includes jumping in the air while doing the splits and then finishing it off by touching the ground. But he is a rarity among pitchers, which is why we stressed that anything goes to our group. Here is their version of flipping bats.

Acrobatic celebrations

Illustration by ESPN

Busting out some in-game gymnastics was a popular theme among pitchers, even though many acknowledged they didn't actually have the skills to pull off a backflip or even a basic cartwheel. But perhaps with some practice, they could do their best Simone Biles impression after a big K.

New York Mets reliever Luke Weaver: "I've never thought about it, but maybe I would do a cartwheel off the mound. Try to execute a nice, tall one with length. And then work into a backflip after that. I can do the cartwheel part."

Chicago White Sox reliever Bryan Hudson: "If I could pull it off, I'd do a backflip off the mound into a chest pump at the end. All in one motion. That would be cool."

Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Lodolo: "I like the backflip. End of inning, just backflip towards the dugout."

Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha: "After a strikeout, I wish I could do a backflip or a couple cartwheels into a double backflip, you know, as the ball is being thrown around and then just when I land, they're tossing it back to me. But I can barely do a somersault, so this is something I'd like to do."

Cincinnati Reds reliever Sam Moll: "Something athletic -- but then you have to be athletic enough to do it. I'm not sure that I am!"

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft: "I would do a Naruto run off the mound. It's an anime thing."

Mound fireworks -- literally

Illustration by ESPN

Lighting something off after a big out came up more than once. After all, fireworks aren't reserved just for the Fourth of July in our poll. Remember, this is fantasyland, so carrying something to light up the sky in their back pockets is allowed. There are no umpire checks for lighters or matches, right?

Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman: "At the end of an inning, after a strikeout, I'd like to shoot a Roman candle into the sky. Not pretend to; actually do it. Just pull it out and light it off and walk off the mound."

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Uribe: "The bazooka is my favorite one. I would love to do that."

Martin: "I wouldn't mind some artillery back there to celebrate with. I think that would be cool. Or maybe a sparkler."

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt: "Something with a flame."

Washington Nationals reliever Brad Lord: "A bottle rocket would be pretty cool. Have it in my pocket, pull it out and -- pew -- light it up. Yeah, let's do that."

Fist pumps, roars and more

Illustration by ESPN

This final category features many celebrations pitchers could realistically pull off -- if it weren't frowned upon in the sport -- from glove flips, loud yells and fist pumps to some signature gestures.

Seattle Mariners starter Bryce Miller: "I've actually thought about it before, just to set the tone early. First batter, first strikeout, as soon as I get him, max effort, I slam the glove down on the ground and then scream and stare at the guy.

"So, yeah, every strikeout, slam it down and yell at him."

Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic: "I'd do a massive fist pump, preferably towards my dugout, but if I'm feeling good maybe towards the other dugout. I don't think I'd do a glove flip, but a massive fist pump is my choice."

New York Mets starter David Peterson: "If it's a big moment, I'd give a big lion roar. More than usual. That would be my go-to celebration."

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Los Angeles Angels reliever Brent Suter: "Full gorilla, King Kong-type thing. I did it on the mound last year. Just let it out!"

Minnesota Twins reliever Yoendrys Gomez: "If we were to win a big game or obviously win a championship, I would throw my glove in the air. Just chuck it up in the air. I don't know if I would do it after a strikeout, but maybe the end of an inning."

Cincinnati Reds starter Rhett Lowder: "Those things you pull out on New Year's, I'd do that. But a big one with confetti. I'd do that after a strikeout. Every strikeout, in fact."

Chicago Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia: "When you're pumping gas and you put the pump back, I'd like to try that. Cause I throw hard."

Seattle Mariners reliever Eduard Bazardo: "I was telling our bullpen catcher, I like what Fernando Rodney did. The bow and arrow into the sky. If they let me, I'll do it."

New York Mets starter Kodai Senga: "The sword celebration."

Chicago Cubs starter (and noted coffee aficionado) Jameson Taillon: "I'd do like a pour of the coffee and then a pinkie-up sip. We'd call it the cup of Jamo."