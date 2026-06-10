Phillies' Johan Rojas suffers UCL tear, won't return in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas, who was nearing the end of his 80-game suspension, has suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow, will need surgery and will not return this season, the team said.

Rojas was suspended on March 16 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. He had been preparing for his return on June 25, but he instead will now focus on being ready for spring training in 2027.