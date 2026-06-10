Phillies' Johan Rojas suffers UCL tear, won't return in 2026

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas, who was nearing the end of his 80-game suspension, has suffered a UCL tear in his right elbow, will need surgery and will not return this season, the team said.
Rojas was suspended on March 16 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. He had been preparing for his return on June 25, but he instead will now focus on being ready for spring training in 2027.
Rojas, 25, hit .224 with one homer, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Phillies in 2025. He was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 1 and didn't play for Philadelphia during the remainder of the season. Rojas was 3-for-15 with one RBI for the Phillies during spring training this year.
He has a .252 career average with six homers, 73 RBIs and 51 stolen bases over 250 games.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.