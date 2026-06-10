Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. again to IL with left hamstring strain

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Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Acuña came up limping after an awkward stride while trying to beat a throw at first base during the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Acuña, visibly frustrated, left the game.

He had a brief stint on the injured list last month after suffering a Grade 1 strain in the same hamstring.

Acuña has been off to a relatively slow start this season with a .254 average, a .798 OPS, seven homers and 15 steals in 52 games, with the ailing hamstring and a bone bruise on his left thumb hampering him over the season's opening months.

His 2021 season ended because of a torn ACL in his right knee, and in 2024 he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his left knee. Both injuries required surgery.

In between knee surgeries, the 28-year-old superstar won National League MVP honors in 2023 when he hit 41 homers, scored 149 runs and stole 73 bases, becoming the first 40/70 player in MLB history.

In related roster moves, the Braves called up infielder Rowdy Tellez designated right-hander Jhancarlos Lara for assignment.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.