Dodgers star Mookie Betts guest stars in episode of Disney Jr. Marvel series

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Mookie Betts has a lengthy athletic résumé -- his four World Series rings and bowling skills speak for themselves -- but he's now adding another title to his portfolio outside of sports: voice actor.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop is making an appearance in the series "Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends," a Disney Jr. show that follows the adventures of a young Iron Man, Ironheart and Iron Hulk. Betts will feature in the episode "Swarm's Baseball Swing and a Mess," premiering Friday on Disney+.

Unsurprisingly, as the title would imply, the eight-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner is providing the voice for a baseball-centric character -- Dizzy Doubleday, a ballplayer who loves to help young kids learn the game.

The storyline of the episode centers around Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho helping to build a baseball field, which is subsequently threatened by the supervillain Swarm and his "pop flies." Also guest starring in the episode is former softball Olympian and current ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza, who will voice Dottie Doubleday, Dizzy's sister and owner of the local batting cage.

Perhaps the guest star appearance will help activate Betts' traditionally reliably strong bat, which has struggled in the opening months of this season. Betts is hitting .190, but a two-hit outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday might indicate an upswing is indeed on the way.

It won't be Betts' first foray into the media world. He previously featured in and served executive producer of a film on Jackie Robinson's legacy, and cameoed in a promo for the 2025 comedy "The Naked Gun."