Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Lat strain 'lot worse' than thought

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Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who hasn't appeared in a major league game since April 25 due to a lat strain, on Wednesday said the injury "is a lot worse than we thought."

Crochet went on the injured list on April 29 with what the Red Sox termed a "very low-grade" strain after going 3-3 with a 6.30 ERA to start the season. The left-hander last pitched in a simulated game on May 26, but he felt tightness in the shoulder afterward and now is unsure when he'll return.

"I have no idea," Crochet told The Boston Globe on Wednesday when asked when he'd be able just to play catch.

Manager Chad Tracy said Crochet would undergo further testing later this week.

Last year, Crochet went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA in his first season with the Red Sox, who signed him to a six-year, $170 million contract that started this year.