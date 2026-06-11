Royals' Seth Lugo leaves game after taking liner to head

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo was hit in the head by a 106.6 mph line drive from Texas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo and left Wednesday night's game.

In the fourth inning, Lugo threw a full-count changeup that Nimmo hit up the middle before it deflected off the right-hander's forehead. Lugo immediately dropped, but was able to get up without assistance and spoke to teammates and the Royals' athletic training staff as he walked off the field.

Nimmo, who was teammates with Lugo for seven years on the New York Mets, called time once he reached first base to run to the mound and check on him.

The Royals later said that Lugo was "doing well ... and will undergo the appropriate protocol and testing."

Lugo threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run on 44 pitches. He was replaced by Mason Black.