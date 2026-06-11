Tarik Skubal returning to Tigers' rotation against Guardians

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Reigning back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will return to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday to start against the Cleveland Guardians.

Manager A.J. Hinch made the announcement Thursday, adding that right-hander Casey Mize could return Sunday if he completes another bullpen session later Thursday.

"We're adding the best pitcher in baseball back to our mix," Hinch told reporters. "It's hard to describe what that boost will be."

The Tigers announced in early May that their 29-year-old ace would require arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The procedure, called a NanoNeedle scope, took place nearly five weeks ago, putting Skubal's return ahead of the typical two to three months out for the injury.

Skubal made one rehab start, allowing two hits over five shutout innings for Detroit's High-A affiliate Sunday.

"Velocity was good," Skubal told reporters after the start. "Execution was good. I feel like I threw a ton of strikes. I was in the zone a lot today. Good day."

Prior to landing on the injured list, Skubal had a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts. He allowed 35 hits and 13 earned runs over 43⅓ innings. He last pitched for the Tigers on April 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.