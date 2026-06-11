Dodgers' catcher Will Smith on injured list with neck inflammation

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PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Dodgers put catcher Will Smith on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of neck inflammation.

The Dodgers made the move with the three-time All-Star before facing the Pittsburgh Pirates in the finale of a three-game series. The team purchased the contract of Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles Dodgers three-time All-star catcher was placed on a 10-day injured list with neck inflammation. Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The move with Smith was retroactive to Monday. The Dodgers expect him to return when eligible next Thursday.

Dalton Rushing will handle the bulk of the catching duties while Smith is sidelined. Smith is hitting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 52 games.