Phillies add outfield depth, acquire veteran Hill from White Sox

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CHICAGO -- The White Sox traded veteran outfielder Derek Hill to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in a swap between contending teams.

The White Sox also sent $250,000 in international bonus pool money to the Phillies for minor league outfielder Dylan Campbell and minor league infielder José Colmenares.

Hill, 30, is batting .213 with four homers, eight RBIs and seven steals in 50 games this season. He was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in September.

The trade for Hill adds to Philadelphia's outfield depth after Adolis García departed Wednesday night's 7-4 victory at Toronto because of a pulled muscle in his right shoulder. García was expected to get some imaging on Thursday.

The Phillies are 28-12 since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager after Rob Thomson was fired in April. They had an off day before beginning a weekend series at NL Central-leading Milwaukee on Friday night.

To make room on Philadelphia's 40-man roster, the Phillies designated right-hander Jackson Rutledge for assignment.

Chicago had won four of six going into Thursday night's game against Atlanta. After dropping at least 101 games in each of the previous three years, the White Sox began the day on top of the AL Central with a 36-31 record.

Chicago also activated outfielder Everson Pereira from the 10-day injured list before their series finale against the Braves. The 25-year-old Pereira had been sidelined by a right pectoral strain.

"It took a little more time than I was expecting to, but I feel very good right now," Pereira said through a translator. "I don't think I have to be concerned about it throughout the season."