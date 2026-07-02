Breaking down MLB's special July 4 uniforms and caps

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Major League Baseball is celebrating America's semiquincentennial in style.

Each team will wear newly designed uniforms and caps for their Fourth of July games, with the league announcing the looks last month. The Toronto Blue Jays, MLB's only club based outside of the U.S., will don its traditional road threads, but will rock the special event caps.

The USA 250 patch worn during Super Bowl LX and the 2026 NBA Finals appears on the sleeve of each jersey and side of the caps throughout the July 4 slate.

All 30 clubs are set to play on Independence Day, and games start as early as 11:05 a.m. ET and as late as 10:10 p.m. The league has a handful of fan engagement initiatives tied to the holiday, including four drive-in movie theaters across the country that are set to broadcast their local team's matchup and special game-day activities.

Here's a look at the uniforms and caps for every MLB team.

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