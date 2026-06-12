RHP Quinn Priester stops rehab stint for thoracic outlet syndrome

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Quinn Priester has been called back from his minor league rehabilitation assignment as he tries to recover from thoracic outlet syndrome.

Manager Pat Murphy said Friday the team will evaluate the next steps with Priester, which likely will include a return visit to a nerve specialist in Dallas. The nerve isn't compressed, but Murphy said Priester continues to feel discomfort.

"We've got to reevaluate everything and see where he's at," Murphy said before the Brewers' game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The right-hander, a key cog in the team's rotation a season ago when he went 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 29 appearances (24 starts), remains on the 60-day injured list. He has not pitched in the majors this season. Priester was expected to play a major role again this season in a rotation that so far has been led by hard-throwing Jacob Misiorowski and newcomer Kyle Harrison.

In five rehab games at Triple-A Nashville, two in Arizona and one at High-A Wisconsin, Priester has a 15.75 ERA and 2.88 WHIP in 16 innings, along with 24 walks, 18 strikeouts, four hit batters and six wild pitches.

"There's been some good things and some concerns," Murphy said of Priester's outings.

When asked is surgery is on the table right now, Murphy said: "It's jumping to conclusions a little bit, but it is at the end of the rainbow for anybody that has [thoracic outlet syndrome]. You try to avoid it."

The Brewers are also keeping an eye on veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who the team was also counting on to be part of the rotation this season. Woodruff has been on the 15-day injured list since April 30 with right shoulder inflammation after experiencing a significant drop in velocity. Imaging showed no structural damage to the shoulder.

In a 68-pitch rehab start at the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday, Woodruff allowed five hits and three runs while walking two and striking out five in 3⅔ innings with his velocity topping out at 93 mph.

Woodruff, who's in his 10th season with the Brewers, is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six starts this season. He went 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts in 2025 after missing the 2024 season due to right shoulder surgery.

"I think he's on track. We need a healthy Woody up here," Murphy said. "I think we'll get that whenever that time is."

Murphy also said reliever Jared Koenig, who has been on the injured list since April 6 with a left UCL sprain, is "working his way back." Murphy added: "We really need him."

Koenig was 6-1 with a 2.86 ERA and two saves in a career-high 72 appearances for the Brewers last season.