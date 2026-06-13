Yordan Alvarez hits grand slam, 2-run HR in 1st inning at Royals

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yordan Alvarez hit a grand slam and two-run homer in the first inning for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The left-handed slugger drove in two runs with an opposite-field homer early in the inning and cleared the bases with a two-out shot to center, giving him six RBIs in a nine-run inning.

Since the RBI stat became official in 1920, only Alvarez and Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz (2008) have hit two homers and recorded six RBIs in a first inning, according to ESPN Research.

Alvarez, the American League leader in homers, is tied with Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead at 24.

Alvarez, who is from Cuba, was the AL rookie of the year in 2019. The three-time All-Star was the AL Championship Series MVP in 2021 and led the Astros with six RBIs the next year when they won the World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.