Brewers' Misiorowski strikes out 15 in complete-game 1-hitter

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MILWAUKEE -- Jacob Misiorowski struck out a career-high 15 and pitched a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Misiorowski (8-2) didn't walk a batter in facing the minimum number of batters, throwing 95 pitches, 74 for strikes. He became the first pitcher since 2000 to throw a complete game with 15 strikeouts while throwing fewer than 100 pitches, according to ESPN Research.

With the capacity crowd at American Family Field on its feet, Misiorowski struck out Justin Crawford to finish the game and raised his hands in the air in his first MLB complete game. The performance marked his eighth straight game with eight or more strikeouts and one or fewer runs allowed, marking the longest streak in MLB since at least 1893, according to ESPN Research.

The Brewers, who entered having lost the final two games of a three-game series against the Athletics in Las Vegas, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first with Christian Yelich drawing a leadoff walk and William Contreras knocking him in with a two-out double off Phillies opener Tanner Banks (0-4).

Milwaukee added a run in the second when Garrett Mitchell led off with an infield single and later scored on a wild pitch.

Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer, his 13th, with two outs in the fifth inning off Andrew Painter, giving the Brewers a 5-0 lead. Jackson Chourio added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.