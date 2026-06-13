OF Randy Arozarena exits early with apparent leg injury

WASHINGTON -- Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena left the Mariners' game Friday night against the Washington Nationals because of an apparent leg injury.

The 31-year-old Arozarena started limping after running out a grounder in the third inning and eventually walked off the field. He did not come out for the bottom half of the inning, with Luke Raley moving from right field to Arozarena's spot in left and Victor Robles taking over in right.

Arozarena, a two-time All-Star and the American League's rookie of the year in 2021, is hitting .291 with seven homers and 33 RBIs. He stole his 19th base in the second inning.

Arozarena is one of three Mariners to play in every game so far this season, along with outfielder Julio Rodríguez and second baseman Cole Young.