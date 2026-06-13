Shohei Ohtani back in Dodgers' lineup after resting knee

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Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was back in the lineup for Saturday afternoon's game against the White Sox in Chicago, returning from a one-game absence due to left knee inflammation.

Ohtani was removed from an 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in what manager Dave Roberts called after that game a precautionary move. Though imaging showed nothing out of the ordinary, the Dodgers still decided to hold Ohtani out for Friday's series-opening loss to the White Sox.

But the two-way superstar was back in his normal spot in the lineup Saturday, leading off while playing DH. He's still on track to make his next start on the mound Wednesday when the Dodgers host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ohtani is hitting .305 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs this season and leads the National League with a .421 on-base percentage. On the mound, he's 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA that would lead the NL if he qualified, though he's 1⅓ innings short of that.