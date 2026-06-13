Rangers place Evan Carter on 10-day IL with oblique strain

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BOSTON -- The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Evan Carter on the 10-day injured list because of an oblique strain.

The team announced the move before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

Carter left Friday's game after making a diving catch in the fourth inning. The 23-year-old is batting .176 with six home runs and 21 RBIs over 66 games this season.

Taking Carter's spot on the Rangers' roster is infielder Cody Freeman, who was in Saturday's starting lineup. Freeman appeared in one game for Texas earlier this month and was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

For the second straight day, the Rangers had a starting lineup that didn't include All-Star shortstop Corey Seager.

Texas manager Skip Schumaker said Seager was "day to day" before Saturday's game. Seager reportedly felt soreness after a home plate collision that occurred during the first inning of Thursday's game against Kansas City.

"A lot better today, but not enough to play," Schumaker said.

Also, the Rangers added right-hander Joe Ross and optioned right-hander Luis Curvelo. Texas signed the 33-year-old Ross to a minor league deal last month. He had a 2.92 ERA in seven games at Triple-A Round Rock.