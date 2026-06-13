Royals' Ragans has setback in rehab for injured left elbow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Royals left-hander Cole Ragans experienced a setback during his injury rehab, the team said Saturday.

A 2024 All-Star, Ragans was placed on the 15-day injured list May 8 because of a left elbow impingement.

Ragans (1-4, 4.84 ERA) threw a bullpen session Wednesday before having a similar session limited Friday.

"Cole woke up yesterday not feeling well, arm-wise," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said before Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. "When he came out to play catch yesterday, he had to cut it short."

Ragans left his May 6 start against the Cleveland Guardians after three innings and was diagnosed with valgus extension overload.

Ragans made a rehab start at Triple-A Omaha on May 23, tossing 4⅓ innings, and was expected to return to the Royals' rotation soon.

A three-time Opening Day starter for Kansas City, Ragans has suffered numerous injury setbacks in his four seasons with the Royals, including missing most of last season because of a left groin strain and a rotator cuff strain.

"We're going to get him some more testing over the next couple of days," Quatraro said.

The setback for the Royals follows All-Star right-hander Seth Lugo being placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after being hit in the head with a line drive during his May 10 start against the Texas Rangers.