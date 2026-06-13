Jose Ramirez breaks bone in left hand during Guardians' win

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CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Guardians star third baseman Jose Ramirez broke a bone in his left hand on a swing Saturday and will be sidelined an indefinite period.

Ramirez sustained a fractured left hamate bone leading off the fifth inning in the Guardians' 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. The team didn't update the condition of the 33-year-old until after the game, when manager Stephen Vogt confirmed the break.

Vogt said Ramirez underwent imaging tests that confirmed the fracture.

A seven-time All-Star, Ramirez is the face of Cleveland's franchise, and his loss is a major blow to the two-time defending AL Central champions.

Ramirez, who is a switch-hitter, suffered a fracture to his right hamate bone in 2019 -- the only time he has been on the injured list in his career -- and was out for more than a month. He's been struggling this season, and came in batting just .238 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs.

Ramirez wasn't the only injury as the Guardians lost outfielders Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez in the first two innings.

DeLauter suffered a bruised right rib cage while Martinez sustained a bruise when he fouled a ball off his foot.