Seiya Suzuki exits Chicago Cubs' win with knee discomfort

PCA sends first pitch of the game out of the park (0:18)

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SAN FRANCISCO -- Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki left Saturday's 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants because of right knee discomfort after attempting to make a catch in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Suzuki, 31, charged a fly ball off the bat of Giants third baseman Matt Chapman, and awkwardly fell to the ground as the ball got under his glove. After a visit by manager Craig Counsell and the training staff, Suzuki was removed from the game and replaced by Matt Shaw. He injured the same knee during the WBC and began the season on the injured list.

"Once I realized I couldn't get the ball, I stopped," Suzuki said through the team interpreter after the win. "I felt like my knee kind of moved."

Suzuki said he'll see how he feels on Sunday before determining when he can play next. Manager Craig Counsell echoed that wait-and-see approach. Before leaving the game, Suzuki made several good defensive plays including a sliding catch and throwing a batter out attempting to stretch a single into a double.

"He made some wonderful plays," Counsell said. "He made a great throw and a great sliding catch. Two more really good plays."

Also before the injury, Suzuki extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single in the third inning. He has been heating up after an extended slump, doubling twice in Friday's game after hitting a grand slam in Colorado on Thursday. He's hitting .255 with a .772 OPS.

If Suzuki is out for an extended period, Shaw and Michael Conforto will likely get increased playing time.

"I'm wishing it's not a big deal," Suzuki said. "Wake up tomorrow and see how it feels."