Astros ace Hunter Brown, out since March 31, to return to rotation

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Houston Astros ace right-hander Hunter Brown, who hasn't pitched in a major league game since March 31 due to a Grade 2 shoulder strain, will return to the starting rotation Tuesday.

Brown, who will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list, has made four rehab starts, including a five-inning outing for Triple-A Sugar Land in his last appearance.

He's scheduled to take the mound at home against the Detroit Tigers and former teammate Framber Valdez on Tuesday.

Brown, 27, has an 0.84 ERA over his first two starts this season, with 17 strikeouts in 10⅔ innings. He has won 11 or more games in three consecutive seasons.

After some initial struggles early in his career, Brown broke through during the 2024 season. Last season, the right-hander posted a 2.43 ERA over 31 starts, leading the Astros' staff with 6.1 WAR and finishing third in the American League Cy Young Award voting.