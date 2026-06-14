Giants put reliever Keaton Winn on IL with elbow strain

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SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants placed righty Keaton Winn on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain just days after he completed back-to-back-to-back outings.

"Probably best for him to get a reset," Giants manager Tony Vitello said Sunday. "I don't think it's anything too crazy. A handful of days down, at most. Then get back to throwing."

According to Vitello, Winn, 28, said he was available last Monday against the Washington Nationals after pitching in weekend games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field both Saturday and Sunday. Adding potential physical and/or mental stress to the situation was a 4 a.m. arrival by the Giants in San Francisco on Monday before Winn took the mound in the ninth inning with a 3-1 lead. He promptly gave up three runs, leading to a 4-3 win by the Nationals.

Vitello was asked, via hindsight, if he would have done anything different knowing the outcome for Winn, who has a history of arm issues.

"More than anything, I wish we would have done anything different to win the game," Vitello answered. "Anytime we have a guy that's available to go, feels good to go. ... Anytime we get to the meeting where we talk about who is going to pitch and what scenarios. That's what we talked about. If we get to the end of the game, that's who we were going to use."

Vitello reiterated Winn said he was available to pitch, which contrasts with other scenarios where he's told the team he needs a day. That wasn't the case Monday, according to the first-year manager.

"I think part of is the nature of the split finger," Vitello said of the injury. "He doesn't feel like he's bounced back the way he needs to in order to throw."

In Monday's game, Vitello pulled starter Logan Webb after eight innings and 99 pitches before the Giants blew it in the ninth. He was asked before Sunday's game against the Cubs what might his strategy be in a similar situation this time around."

"It'll be up to him (Webb)," Vitello said. "See where he's at."

Overall, Winn has a 3.23 ERA in 29 games this season, which includes one save. The Giants recalled righty Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento to take Winn's place on the roster.