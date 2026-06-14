Rockies score club-best 23 runs vs. Athletics in Las Vegas

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LAS VEGAS -- The Colorado Rockies ran up the score in an opposing team's ballpark for a change, taking advantage of a 101-degree afternoon to set a franchise record for runs in Sunday's 23-9 victory over the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Willi Castro and Hunter Goodman each hit two of Colorado's six homers and accounted for 11 RBIs. Troy Johnston and TJ Rumfield also went deep for the last-place Rockies (27-45), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Slugfest in Nevada Most This Season? Runs 32 Yes Hits 39 Yes XBH 19 Yes Total Bases 76 Yes

The Rockies' 23 run are tied for the second most by a team entering the day with the outright worst record in MLB since 1900. It was also the most runs given up in a game by the A's since 1955.

Las Vegas Ballpark -- home of the A's Triple-A affiliate and temporary host to the relocating team -- has seen some gaudy scoring numbers over the course of this six-game homestand for the Athletics. Of the eight homers hit 460 feet or longer this season, five have been hit at Las Vegas Ballpark in the last week.

The Athletics ended their homestand with a 4-2 record, winning three-game series against Milwaukee and Colorado. The club, which usually plays its home games in Sacramento at Sutter Health Park, is scheduled to move to Vegas full time in 2028.

The Associated Press and ESPN Analytics contributed to this report.