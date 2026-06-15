Boston Red Sox host 'Scotland Day' as Tartan Army takes over Fenway

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BOSTON -- Just after the final notes of "The Star-Spangled Banner" rang out at Fenway Park on Sunday night, another anthem started.

Boston has been taken over by Scotland fans the past few days, as they've traveled over the Atlantic to witness their men's soccer team play in its first World Cup in 28 years.

On Saturday night, they watched Scotland defeat Haiti 1-0 at Gillette Stadium. And after navigating the packed trains and traffic jams, the party continued long into the morning across Boston's many bars. But said party isn't stopping any time soon. Just under 24 hours after Scotland's win on the pitch, the Boston Red Sox put on "Scotland Day" at Fenway Park.

The Tartan Army -- Scotland's supporters organization -- led a fan march from Evans Way Park to the ballpark. It was led by a cohort of folks playing bagpipes as they brought a touch of Scotland to this part of Boston.

Scottish takeover at Fenway Park pic.twitter.com/bRMRDfMAjd — Tom Hamilton (@tomhamiltonespn) June 14, 2026

A conservative estimate saw at least 5,000 fans take part -- but judging by eye in Fenway Park, thousands more made the trip to watch the Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.

Scenes from the ballpark included free shirts combining the Red Sox logo and the Scotland flag, Red Sox mascots wearing kilts, and the sound of "Super John McGinn." After "The Flower of Scotland" rang out following the U.S. anthem, the familiar refrain of the song heralding McGinn -- a Scottish hero and the man who scored their winner against Haiti -- was heard between innings.

Scotland next play against Morocco on Friday at Gillette Stadium, and the party is sure to continue over the next few days.