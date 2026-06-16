MLB 2026 trade deadline: Front office execs under most pressure

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It's a good time to be Andrew Friedman, the head of baseball operations for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's probably having a hard time fitting all of his championship rings onto one hand, and L.A. is loaded again for a run at a third consecutive World Series title, especially considering Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and others are working their way back from injury and are expected to return before October.

As the Major League Baseball trade deadline nears, there's no real pressure on Friedman. He could seek deals to upgrade his roster, perhaps engage the Detroit Tigers for Tarik Skubal. But if the Dodgers win or lose in October, the team's standing in the sport will be unaffected. Friedman's standing will be unaffected.

Other MLB executives face far greater scrutiny with the trade deadline just 48 days away, on Aug. 3. Here are those under the most pressure.

1. Scott Harris, Detroit Tigers

He'll make the call on whether Detroit will deal the most coveted starting pitcher in almost two decades, American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, and it probably won't be an easy decision due to the mediocrity of the AL. The Tigers are currently nine games out of first place in the AL Central and six games behind in the race for the third wild-card spot.

But it was just two years ago that a lot of the same Tigers players went on an improbable run in the last six weeks of the season -- led by Skubal -- and made the playoffs. According to Fangraphs, their current chances for making the playoffs stand at 22.8%.

But if Harris folds before the trade deadline and focuses on 2027, Skubal is likely to command a significant return, even in this era of prospect hoarding. Harris and the Tigers' ownership likely believe what Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno didn't when he clung to Shohei Ohtani at trade deadlines: Their superstar player is signing elsewhere this winter.

Harris will have to weigh the Tigers' chances for making the playoffs with one of the best pitchers of this generation versus a prospect haul that will better position them for the future. Harris could also trade away other players, such as second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pitcher Casey Mize or closer Kenley Jansen.

2. David Stearns, New York Mets

Stearns came into this year under more pressure than anyone, following last season's collapse, and a lot of the team's offseason moves haven't panned out. Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco, two players with concerning injury histories before this year, have been, once again, out of action. Before this month, infielders Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien struggled. Freddy Peralta, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers, has pitched closer to a No. 3 starter than a No. 1.

If the Mets were in the AL, their chances to contend would be better. But they are 14½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves and near the bottom of the National League, so they will have to surpass at least seven teams to win a wild-card spot.

If Mets owner Steve Cohen greenlights midseason trades, Stearns will have to land building blocks for next year and beyond, adding to the group of Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing and Nolan McLean. There's a lot of work to be done. Peralta could be Stearns's biggest trade chip.

3. Craig Breslow, Boston Red Sox

Breslow got a vote of confidence recently from Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, but the fan base is frustrated, and the team, which has been stagnant offensively for much of the season, hasn't played better since Alex Cora was fired (10-17 before the firing, 19-23 after). There is much speculation about Breslow's status in the Boston media, though that doesn't mean he's in jeopardy of being fired. But whether the Red Sox add or deal by Aug. 3, Breslow's performance at the deadline will impact the local narrative about his work. He needs some success in trades, whether he adds or subtracts.

4. Jed Hoyer, Chicago Cubs

No contender has a more clear-cut need than the Cubs, whose rotation is missing Cade Horton, Justin Steele and Matthew Boyd because of injuries. They need a starting pitcher, and the best fit would be someone who generates a lot of swing-and-miss, as the team ranks near the bottom in average velocity and strikeout rate. It's a difficult position for any team with championship aspirations in this era.

However, the Cubs might be lucky in that regard at this year's deadline: There could be more starting pitchers available than any other position. Some of the pitchers who could be moved: Skubal, Peralta, Robbie Ray, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara and others.

5. Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco is among the most disappointing teams this season, and its next moves -- likely the trades of veteran players -- will be crucial. Similar to Stearns and Breslow, Posey needs progress -- to successfully bolster a farm system that must become the pipeline of pitching the Giants desperately need. Bryce Eldridge looks as if he could be a cornerstone player for the franchise, but more young (and affordable) players are needed, partly because most of the expensive veterans have underperformed. Other teams wonder if Posey will try to offload at least one big contract before the deadline. Luis Arraez could be his most coveted player, with so few difference-making position players available at this year's deadline.

6. Tom Pohlad, Minnesota Twins

Pohlad is not a general manager, per se -- taking over as controlling owner when the Twins' sale was finalized in December -- but he will determine the direction of the team at the trade deadline. In spring training, he surprised rival executives by talking optimistically about how Minnesota would compete for a playoff spot in 2026 -- less than a year after the Twins had unloaded numerous players at the trade deadline.

Folks with other teams are wondering whether Pohlad will defer to a more objective analysis of the team's playoff chances -- according to Fangraphs, 19% -- and greenlight trade talks surrounding Ryan, Ryan Jeffers or maybe even Byron Buxton, who has a no-trade clause, and dive into a full rebuild. Or will he follow the example of Moreno and stubbornly keep his tradable players and play out a Hail Mary strategy to make the postseason?

7. Brian Cashman, New York Yankees

Assuming that Aaron Judge is effective once he comes back from a stress fracture to his rib, there will be a lot to like about the Yankees, with their strong rotation and deep lineup. But the bullpen will likely undergo a makeover at the trade deadline, with a clear need for a couple of power arms. Maybe Ryan Weathers will go, but Cashman might also have to deal for one of the better relievers available -- as well as a right-handed hitter, such as Twins catcher Jeffers.

8. David Dombrowski, Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are a big-market team with a lot of resources, so there can be healthy debate about whether Philadelphia is limited by a window of opportunity, with a number of stars in their 30s, such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Zack Wheeler. But with Cristopher Sanchez dominating and Brandon Marsh playing well, the Phillies have a really good team this season -- and should be looking to take advantage of that.

Dombrowski made a big move last summer in paying a relatively high price for closer Jhoan Duran, and now Dombrowski's professional peers are speculating about whether he might be the most apt executive to make another major play. Dombrowski has constructed dominant rotations in the past, and a "Big Three" in the postseason of Sanchez, Wheeler and Skubal could look pretty good in October.

San Diego has signaled to other teams that it could have some money to spend at the deadline, with new ownership set to take over, and that strategy is in keeping with Preller's generally aggressive style. But he must choose how to use his trade resources. Will he prioritize offense in a year in which the Padres have struggled to score? Or could he take a shot at Skubal to give the Padres a rotation that can better set up their excellent bullpen?

10. Dana Brown, Houston Astros

In a year in which his contract is set to expire, Brown has had to navigate several injuries so far. But the Astros are close to being whole again, and the mediocre AL is helping to keep them in play. Will Brown get the go-ahead to make moves? If so, he'll have to decide what to prioritize.

11. Chris Young, Texas Rangers

Texas is hanging around the AL West race, 1½ games behind the Seattle Mariners, and per Fangraphs, the Rangers have a 41.2% chance to make the playoffs. They also have some veterans signed to pricey contracts who might draw interest if Texas is willing to discuss them, such as shortstop Corey Seager. But Young has shown that if he has a chance to contend, he'll go for it. In 2023, Texas won the World Series after barely qualifying for the playoffs. He has to decide between a proportional response for his team, or if reshaping the payroll is a priority.

12. Alex Anthopoulos, Atlanta Braves

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The Braves announced that Spencer Strider has been shut down for four weeks because of inflammation in his right elbow after he was pulled from Friday's game during which his velocity dropped precipitously. He will begin throwing again if a follow-up scan in four weeks is clear, but given the calendar and his injury history, Atlanta's head of baseball operations could probably assume that Strider won't be in position to help the Braves' push for their second title in six years. JR Ritchie looked good in his relief of Strider, throwing an improved breaking ball, and he figures to get the first shot to step into the rotation.

Atlanta has some internal solutions evolving, with Hurston Waldrep back to pitching in the minors after his elbow surgery, and Spencer Schwellenbach continuing to rehab from his right elbow injury. But it might be that Anthopoulos' priority at the deadline is starting pitching, given the strength of the Braves' bullpen and their every-day lineup once Drake Baldwin returns.

Anthopoulos will have to decide if he will also pursue Skubal, or aim at the second tier for Peralta, Ryan and Alcantara. A wild card might be Boston's Sonny Gray, who is pitching well and can veto any trade, but he has told friends in the past that he'd love to pitch for the Braves.