Braves' Spencer Strider sees specialist, shut down for 4 weeks

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The Atlanta Braves have shut down right-hander Spencer Strider for four weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow, the team announced Monday.

Strider visited with Dr. Keith Meister on Monday to determine next steps after he had an MRI and was placed on the injured list Saturday. Strider will undergo a follow-up MRI after the four weeks of rest and -- if the scan is clear -- he'll begin throwing again.

Strider, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and had the UCL in his right elbow repaired with an internal brace in April 2024, was pulled from Friday's game after his velocity dipped to 88 mph while issuing a six-pitch walk to MJ Melendez leading off the fourth inning. He was clocked as high as 96 mph earlier in the game.

He allowed six hits and a season-worst seven earned runs in three innings. He gave up three homers, including a grand slam to Bo Bichette in the second inning.

Strider was making his eighth start of the season for the first-place Braves after missing the first 34 games recovering from a strained left oblique. He is 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.