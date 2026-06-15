Mets righty Christian Scott (hip) latest starter to hit IL

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets are placing right-hander Christian Scott on the injured list with a hip injury Monday in another blow to the team's starting rotation.

Scott, who turned 27 on Monday, has a 3.10 ERA across nine starts this season. He allowed four runs over 4 ⅔ innings in his last outing Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Scott had been scheduled to start Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets already had starters Clay Holmes (fibula) and Kodai Senga (back) on the injured list while dealing with struggles from David Peterson, an All-Star last season with a 5.75 ERA in 61 innings this season. Holmes is not expected to return until August. Senga could be activated after another rehab start in the minors.

The Mets are coming off a series win over the first-place Atlanta Braves but remain in last place in the National League East with a 32-39 record entering Monday. They begin a six-game road with three games in Cincinnati starting Monday followed by three games in Philadelphia against the Phillies.