Rangers' Corey Seager lands on 7-day concussion IL

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Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who hasn't played since being involved in a home plate collision on Thursday, has been placed on the seven-day concussion injury list.

Seager had missed three games since crashing into Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen while trying to score from first base on a double. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker had described the injury as a "mild" concussion.

The Rangers' Corey Seager suffered what has been described as a "mild" concussion after colliding with Royals catcher Carter Jensen during Thursday's game. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Seager, who is hitting just .186 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs this season, missed 19 games in May and early June with lower back inflammation.

In a corresponding roster move, the Rangers activated infielder Josh Smith, who is hitting .217 with six RBIs in 31 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.