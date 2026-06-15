          Rangers' Corey Seager lands on 7-day concussion IL

          • ESPN News Services
          Jun 15, 2026, 09:47 PM

          Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who hasn't played since being involved in a home plate collision on Thursday, has been placed on the seven-day concussion injury list.

          Seager had missed three games since crashing into Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen while trying to score from first base on a double. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker had described the injury as a "mild" concussion.

          Seager, who is hitting just .186 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs this season, missed 19 games in May and early June with lower back inflammation.

          In a corresponding roster move, the Rangers activated infielder Josh Smith, who is hitting .217 with six RBIs in 31 games this season.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.