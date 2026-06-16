Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong hits for first cycle of 2026

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CHICAGO -- Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first player in the majors to hit for the cycle this season.

He homered to lead off the game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, before hitting a triple in the third inning, then doubling in the fifth and finishing the cycle with a single in the seventh.

Crow-Armstrong, 24, is the first player to accomplish the feat since Twins center fielder Byron Buxton last July and first Cubs player since teammate Carson Kelly achieved it last March. Crow-Armstrong is the 13th Cubs player in franchise history to hit for the cycle and the youngest since Randy Hundley in 1966.

Moments after acknowledging the accomplishment to the crowd, Crow-Armstrong got picked off at first base by Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela. Crow-Armstrong's first three hits came off Colorado starter Michael Lorenzen.

Crow-Armstrong has been red hot lately, collecting 13 hits in his past six games -- including the four Monday. Of those 13, eight have gone for extra bases. His OPS rose to .845 after achieving the cycle.

Crow-Armstrong was a triple shy of the cycle Saturday against the San Francisco Giants.