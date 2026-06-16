Colt Keith hits three home runs to power Tigers past Astros

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HOUSTON -- Colt Keith hit three home runs and had six RBIs as the Detroit Tigers took down the Houston Astros 9-3 on Monday night.

Kevin McGonigle and Spencer Torkelson each added homers in an 11-hit game for Detroit.

The 24-year-old Keith, who entered the day with one home run in 65 games this season, became the youngest Tigers player with a three-homer game since Al Kaline in 1955. This century, only eight Tigers have accomplished the feat -- including Miguel Cabrera twice.

McGonigle homered in the second inning for a 2-0 lead before Keith drilled his first homer of the night, a 411-foot two-run shot, in the top of the third. Torkelson followed with his 12th home run of the season to put the Tigers up 5-0.

Keith launched his second ball over the right-field wall to score two more runs in the seventh before capping the scoring with a solo shot to left field in the ninth to seal the win.

Keith drove in the Tigers' first run after he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Tigers increased their lead to 6-3 when Dillon Dingler scored on a passed ball by Astros catcher Christian Vázquez in the fifth.

Kyle Finnegan (2-0) threw a one-hit fifth inning to earn the win in relief. Tyler Holton worked 1⅔ innings for his fifth straight scoreless outing. The Tigers scratched starter Troy Melton because of back tightness before the game, forcing a bullpen outing that allowed seven hits combined.

Isaac Paredes and Jose Altuve connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to pull within 5-3, but that was all Houston mustered offensively.

Kai-Wei Teng (3-6) surrendered five runs on six hits and struck out nine for the Astros.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.