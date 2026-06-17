Ranking top 2026 MLB trade deadline candidates: Skubal, more

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Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline is now less than seven weeks away, and teams are ramping up conversations about plans for the trade season ahead.

Whether from contenders determining how big of a splash they are willing to make or basement dwellers deciding which stars to make available, MLB's trade market is ever evolving. And to keep you updated, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan have put together a list of 100 potential trade candidates and top potential fits that will be updated regularly leading up to the deadline.

Some of the players listed are unlikely to be dealt but at least are being discussed in potential deals. Others might not be on the list now but will be added in the future should their team's fortunes change. Either way, this will be the most up-to-date accounting of where MLB's trade market stands.

Now on to the 100 names to know this trade season, starting with a game-changing ace.

Note: Players ranked by total trade value with rest-of-season value as tiebreaker (not odds of being dealt); 10% trade likelihood minimum

Chance of being traded: 85%

Rest-of-season impact: Game-changing

Years of control: Just the remainder of 2026

The buzz: Skubal returned from midseason bone chip surgery in record time and hit 99.9 mph with his fastball, so any concerns about his stuff returning have been answered. His future depends on whether the Tigers can muster a run at an American League playoff spot.

Considering the hole they've dug themselves, they are far more likely than not to move Skubal -- beyond their six-game deficit for the final wild card, they are behind six other teams -- and they will squeeze every ounce of value out of the best pitcher in the world. He is the dream deadline candidate, the sort of ace who can carry a team in the postseason. Whoever lands Skubal will pay an enormous price. Happily.

The scouting report: He's still the same guy who won back-to-back Cy Young Awards. He relies on a 95 mph to 98 mph four-seam fastball and one of the best changeups in the league, along with a sinker, a slider and a slurve that are all above average to plus. Skubal's command is also plus, so you can see why he has the hardware and could also be in line for a precedent-setting contract depending on how this season ends.

Best fits: Every single contending team -- but more realistically the Dodgers, Yankees, Braves, Brewers, Blue Jays and Rays.

play 1:06 Passan: Dodgers could headline trade market for Skubal

Chance of being traded: 30%

Rest-of-season impact: Game-changing

Years of control: Two more years after 2026, at a little over $15 million per year

The buzz: All of this is moot, and Buxton will drop off the list, if he indicates he will use his no-trade protection to reject any potential deal. Buxton's loyalty to Minnesota is admirable, but at 32, he also wants to win, and the Twins aren't doing that this year. Barring a spending spree over the winter, that might not happen next year, either.

Minnesota is positioned to have another active deadline and go almost full rebuild, and if anything will change Buxton's mind, it's the Twins' timeline. Should that happen, his chances of moving will be more like Skubal's; and between Buxton's multiple years of control and a reasonable contract, he'll fetch a monster return.

The scouting report: The report on Buxton is still pretty similar to when he went No. 2 in the 2012 draft: elite runner and defender with loud bat speed. The difference is the bat speed in high school turned into regular in-game power by his mid-20s and now, in his early 30s, he's hitting some of the high-end projections for 30-plus homer potential more than a decade later. Basically everything you dreamed on with Buxton has come true, with injuries/durability being the only negative.

Best fits: Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks, Braves, Rays, Cardinals, Yankees, Rangers.

Chance of being traded: 35%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: One more year after 2026

The buzz: After nearly signing a contract extension last year, Pena hired agent Scott Boras and put the kibosh on the deal. Now, Houston finds itself in a pickle: always wanting to contend, lacking the roster to do it.

Replenishing a bad farm system with few players close to the big leagues takes a move like trading Pena, and the only question at this point is whether it will be before Aug. 3 or before the Dec. 1 lockout. No longer are the Astros in the position they were when they held onto George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman all the way to free agency. This is a Kyle Tucker situation -- only now the Astros aren't good, either, which could precipitate moving their shortstop before the deadline. The one potential drawback from Houston's perspective: There aren't a whole lot of contenders in the market for a shortstop, and it might make more sense to wait until the winter.

The scouting report: Pena has always been a plus defender at shortstop with a strong power/speed combo, but his feel for hitting and pitch selection comes and goes. He made the most of Daikin Park's Crawford Boxes by leaning into power and pull/lift, and his 2025 baseball card stats ran hot with better-than-you'd-expect outcomes on balls in play fueling a 5.7 WAR season. Expect more years in line with his other WAR figures (2.7 to 3.3) for the next few seasons.

Best fits: Braves, Rays, Yankees, Blue Jays, Red Sox.

4. Joe Ryan, RHP, Minnesota Twins

Chance of being traded: 55%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: One more year after 2026

The buzz: Ryan was one of the lone survivors after the Twins' teardown last deadline -- and Minnesota was deep into discussions on deals involving him, as well. So, a move would surprise nobody, particularly considering that Ryan looks better than ever this season.

Here are the pitchers with better K-BB% this year: Jacob Misiorowski, Paul Skenes, Jacob deGrom and Cristopher Sanchez. That's it. Calling him a frontline starter is not just Minnesota Nice. It's a reality, and contenders -- even ones with good rotations -- will be lining up the moment the Twins declare Ryan available.

The scouting report: Ryan is doing the thing a lot of teams are hunting for in the draft as one of the most valuable ways of throwing the baseball: utilizing huge extension, lower slot and solid lift to his fastball with good command.

It was called an "invisiball" early in his pro career, and it is along the same lines as the biggest advantages that Bryan Woo or Spencer Strider have, among others. Ryan gets a strong separation of his arsenal -- four-seamer, two-seamer, splitter, slider, sweeper and curve -- covering basically all of the possible spots on a pitch movement graph. This is the highest evolution of a pitcher combining deception/angles/deep pitch mix.

Best fits: Cubs, Padres, A's, Diamondbacks, Braves, White Sox, Nationals, Blue Jays, Cardinals.

Chance of being traded: 15%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: Two more years after 2026

The buzz: For all of teams' reticence regarding Abrams -- particularly with his propensity to have bonanza first halves and wither after the All-Star break -- his performance this season is undeniable. He hits for average. He hits for power. He steals bases. He drives in runs. All of that plus two years of control and he plays up the middle? Why isn't he higher? Evaluators simply don't think he's a good shortstop. Defensive metrics firmly agree. And among the limited number of teams looking to fill that position, the exceptional return that president of baseball operations Paul Toboni would seek and the Nationals still firmly in contention right now, it's probably not the time for Abrams to move.

The scouting report: Abrams is on pace for career highs across the board in his age-25 season, but as noted above, his defense and familiar patterns still make you wonder if this is the year it all comes together. He's an easy plus runner with strong bat speed/raw power and, like Pena, has leaned into the pull/lift elements (to the biggest degree this season) to get to his power in games. Is the solution to move him to second or third base or maybe even to center field? Can he keep this up all season? If he solves these questions, he might be on the road to becoming the star some envisioned in the 2019 draft.

Best fits: Braves, Rays, Yankees, Blue Jays.

Chance of being traded: 20%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: Two more years after 2026

The buzz: etmers has the fourth most strikeouts in the big leagues behind Misiorowski, Cristopher Sanchez and Dylan Cease, isn't walking hitters or giving up home runs, and is a metric darling on top of that. Complement all that with an additional two years of club control on top of the season and his value has skyrocketed this year, giving the Angels a genuine opportunity to start a long-needed rebuild the proper way. Of course, it's the Angels, so executives are skeptical that it will happen -- and the same can be said for the next player on the list, as well.

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The scouting report: Because it's the Angels, after taking Detmers with the 10th pick in the 2020 draft and seeming to be on the verge of becoming a strong third-starter type, they moved him to the bullpen for a year in 2025 only to just put him right back where he was in the rotation in 2024. The knock earlier in Detmers' career was that his breaking stuff wasn't crisp enough. But to his credit, he has steadily improved the velo/movement of his slider over the years while moving his softer curveball to be more of a sometimes pitch and adding velo to his now plus fastball.

Best fits: Cubs, Padres, A's, Mets, Cardinals, Orioles, Diamondbacks, Braves, White Sox, Rays, Nationals, Blue Jays.

7. Jose Soriano, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Chance of being traded: 20%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Two more years after 2026

The buzz: Since starting the season by giving up one run in his first 37⅔ innings, Soriano has posted an ERA approaching 5.00. The stuff still really plays, and plenty of organizations believe they can help work out the control kinks that can plague Soriano. Add to that the two years of control and the same pitching-hungry organizations that want Detmers -- contenders and teams that intend to contend in the coming years -- will be interested in Soriano.

The scouting report: Since the time he entered pro ball in 2016, Soriano was more prospect than finished product until 2024 or 2025, including being a Rule 5 draft pick (and returned!) in 2021. Since late April, he has been roughly that third-/fourth-starter type that he has been in the big leagues. He's ranked this high because of the flashes, the years of control and the plus stuff grades from scouts and analysts on his pitches. A savvy pitching development team could realize tens of millions in value from acquiring Soriano and unlocking results that match the stuff/potential/flashes.

Best fits: Cubs, Padres, A's, Mets, Cardinals, Orioles, Diamondbacks, Braves, White Sox, Rays, Nationals, Blue Jays.

Chance of being traded: 90%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: Probably just 2026, with a vesting/mutual option for 2027

The buzz: Relief pitchers often are some of the most impactful deadline acquisitions, and Boston's closer is as effective as ever. Chapman doesn't throw as hard as he once did, but he has four distinct pitches now. And he's still chucking his fastball in the high 90s, which is plenty of velocity when hitters need to gear up for his slider and splitter. Here's the greatest truism of the deadline: Everyone needs a good reliever. Teams will climb over each other for Chapman.

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The scouting report: This one has read the same for about 15 years. Chapman sits in the upper-90s and tickles triple digits throwing about 75% fastballs, now both a four-seamer and sinker. He'll mix in enough sliders (often out of the zone) to keep hitters honest and the occasional splitter against righties. He just keeps throwing hard into his late-30s and getting people out with basically one pitch.

Best fits: Mariners, Pirates, White Sox, Dodgers, Rays, Phillies, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Guardians.

9. Willson Contreras, 1B, Boston Red Sox

Chance of being traded: 25%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: One year after 2026 (for $17 million), with a $20 million club option for 2028 that has a $7.5 million buyout

The buzz: Contreras has been highly productive in Boston, thriving at Fenway Park -- where he has an OPS over 1.000 -- and mashing on the road. Since he has been so good offensively for a team that has been so bad, trading him when he has two very reasonable years left on his deal and when the Red Sox intend to compete in the coming years gives them pause. Compound that with Contreras' no-trade clause and the feeling of other teams is that anything short of a massive overpay will make Contreras difficult to land.

Of course, the market is an ever-evolving creature, and all it takes is one team willing to buck the trend of recent deadlines and give Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow an offer he can't refuse -- provided Contreras doesn't refuse it.

The scouting report: Contreras has top-end bat speed/raw power and barrels the ball up at among the highest rates in baseball, often to the pull side. This approach would work in any stadium but especially at Fenway, which is helping to put Contreras on pace for a career year in his age-34 season but not explaining why.

He obviously has a history of catching but is now two years removed from doing that, so you're looking at a hitter who can probably be an emergency option behind the plate. This is similar to the Eugenio Suarez pursuit at last year's deadline, but Contreras isn't a rental.

Best fits: Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Guardians, Rangers, Marlins, Pirates, Padres.

Chance of being traded: 40%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Nothing guaranteed beyond 2026 but a $21 million club option (and $2 million buyout) for 2027

The buzz: Teams are far more bullish on Alcantara this deadline than they were last time around, when the gap between the Marlins' ask and others' willingness to give up significant talent was too large to bridge. With just this year and a club option for less than the qualifying offer remaining, the 30-year-old Alcantara throws hard, eats innings and induces ground balls.

If he's your No. 1 starter, you're probably not going very far. If he's your No. 3, you've got a good playoff rotation. Bonus points to teams with good infield defenses to account for Alcantara's strikeout rate of 6.57 per nine innings, which ranks 62nd of 68 qualified starters. One potential snag: The Marlins might actually be good.

The scouting report: His velocity and pitch usage are similar (he has added a couple of more breaking pitches) to when he won the Cy Young Award in 2022, but overall, it doesn't look like that level of Alcantara is coming back.

His heavy sinker and changeup are his bread and butter, with his four-seamer and three or four different breaking pitches used to keep hitters honest, depending on batter handedness, location and count. He is now a No. 3/No. 4 starter who can eat innings and comes without a long contract commitment.

Best fits: Cubs, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Padres, A's, Rays, Braves, White Sox, Brewers.

Chance of being traded: 90%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Just the rest of 2026

The buzz: Teams are thrilled that Peralta has gotten off to a middling start with the Mets. Unless New York goes on a run, it has to trade the 30-year-old. Why? Because of the Mets' spending over the luxury tax, the best compensatory draft pick they can reap for him comes after the fourth round.

Even with his strikeout rate dipping below one per inning, Peralta is still plenty capable of throwing seven shutout innings in a postseason game -- and that makes him worth a much better prospect than what New York could get with a fourth-rounder.

Even better: Peralta is making $8 million this season, an awfully attractive figure for low-payroll teams.

The scouting report: As mentioned with Ryan, Peralta is doing a similar thing to explain his success, setting the tone for the rest of his arsenal with a flat-planed fastball at the top of the zone that he commands well. His changeup is the next best pitch, and his breaking pitches combine for just 25% usage.

He just turned 30, has below-average fastball velocity and is listed at 6 feet tall and 198 pounds. So, it's good to know that he doesn't succeed due to pure velocity, because he'll need angles and command in his favor even more going forward.

Best fits: Guardians, A's, Padres, White Sox, Cubs, Cardinals, Rays, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Braves.

Chance of being traded: 40%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Just the rest of 2026

The buzz: A slugger who hit 36 home runs last season, Ward has evolved into the walkingest hitter this side of Nick Kurtz and Mike Trout. It has juiced his on-base percentage to over .400 -- higher than his slugging percentage -- and made him a leadoff hitter extraordinaire for the Orioles. Plenty of teams could use an outfielder, and though Ward won't win a Gold Glove anytime soon, his on-base percentage fits in almost every lineup.

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The scouting report: Ward has been very consistent, offering above-average offensive value for the sixth year in a row. His defensive value is slipping into the fringy-but-fine area, while his spike in walk rate has helped make up for his drop in barrel rate. The components for power are still here, so I think his power numbers will get some positive regression in the second half. That said, Ward is a player whom the acquiring team is probably happy doesn't come with a multiyear commitment, both to lower the price in prospects and also because he has turned into a different player for the first half of 2026 than the one the O's acquired in the winter.

Best fits: Guardians, Phillies, Diamondbacks, Padres, Rangers, Braves, Rays, Marlins.

Chance of being traded: 90%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Just the rest of 2026

The buzz: Arraez has done more to improve himself in the eyes of teams than perhaps anyone on this list. His second-base defense this year is among the best in the league. Teams also understand how valuable putting the ball in play can be in the postseason, and nobody is better at that than Arraez, who is going to lead MLB in strikeout rate for the fifth consecutive season. With experience at first base, as well, Arraez's versatility expands his market, positioning him to join his fifth team in five years.

The scouting report: Among the least expected things to happen this season is Arraez going from one of the worst defensive second basemen in the league in 2023 to a below-average every-day first baseman in 2024-25 to a plus defensive second baseman in 2026. Behold the power of infield defense whisperer Ron Washington, the Giants infield coach.

This improvement changes the outlook for Arraez, as slipping down the defensive spectrum is a big reason his free agent market was tepid. Now, his MLB-best contact ability combined with real defensive value means his lack of power and speed shouldn't keep him from posting a 3-win or even a 4-win season. The question is how long this new version will hold up, but he turned 29 years old in April, so presumably a few more years, at least.

Best fits: Rays, Nationals, Dodgers, Yankees, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Pirates.

14. Gleyber Torres, 2B, Detroit Tigers

Chance of being traded: 80%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Just the rest of 2026

The buzz: Torres has reinvented himself as an ideal leadoff type, prioritizing on-base percentage and consistent contact. He is a perfectly serviceable second baseman defensively, and for on-base-starved teams, he is a reasonable antidote. His $22 million contract does the Tigers no favors, but if that's the price for a contract to get someone who reaches 40% of the time, it's worth it -- even if a team's strength at second relegates Torres to DH duty.

The scouting report: Torres is leaning more into getting on base this year rather than power, and his defensive metrics are the best they've been in his career at second base. He isn't offering a sexy upside, but this version of Torres is more attractive to more teams, as his more power-focused approach hadn't led to above-average power production in 2024 or 2025.

Best fits: Dodgers, Blue Jays, Diamondbacks, Guardians.

15. Sonny Gray, RHP, Boston Red Sox

Chance of being traded: 25%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: A 2027 mutual option for $30 million with a $10 million buyout

The buzz: Like with Contreras, there are complications. Gray also has a no-trade clause. And then there's the financial matter: On top of the $10 million or so he'd be owed in salary for the final two months -- around the same as Skubal -- Gray's restructured contract after his trade from St. Louis to Boston includes a $10 million buyout on a $30 million mutual option for 2027. Considering mutual options don't get picked up, that is a pricey deadline acquisition, leaving Boston somewhat hamstrung unless it's willing to pay down a significant portion and convince Gray to accept a deal.

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The scouting report: Gray, somewhat uniquely, throws a cutter-shaped fastball as his primary pitch, and it moves more toward lefties than righties. His sinker and slider both work off of tunneling with that primary cut-fastball, while his sweeper, curveball and changeup move even more off of that starting point. He always has limited walks with above-average control and command, but his deep arsenal, somewhat unique movement profile and four distinct pitches that cut away from righties give Gray lots of ways to beat you, even as his fastball velocity tails off later in his career.

Best fits: Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, White Sox.

16. Casey Mize, RHP, Detroit Tigers

Chance of being traded: 60%

Rest-of-season impact: High if it continues to click

Years of control: Just the rest of 2026

The buzz: This is high for a pitcher who twice has landed on the injured list with the same soft-tissue injury (strained groin). It also reflects what Mize did in his previous nine starts: post a 2.27 ERA with peripherals to back it up. Mize isn't popping any models with his stuff, and his minuscule home run rate is destined to regress, but he strikes guys out and his contract will be barely $2 million for the remainder of the season.

Something worth considering: Mize is a qualifying offer candidate, and the Tigers would be in line to receive a draft pick after the first round if he signs for more than $50 million. The package Detroit would demand in return would then be costlier than a typical rental.

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The scouting report: When Mize was taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, some thought the only thing that could derail him from becoming a frontline starter was injuries -- and those certainly have derailed him a bit, but he could be breaking through now in his late 20s.

His fastball velocity is the lowest of his big league career, but he has four above-average pitches (fastball, cutter, sweeper, splitter) that are all performing (via runs value) as at least average pitches. The improvement this year was limiting damage on his fastball/splitter (by staying on the fringes of the zone) and juicing whiffs on the cutter (by tunneling with the fastball).

Best fits: Braves, Padres, Cubs, Brewers, White Sox, A's, Cardinals, Rays, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays.

17. Christian Walker, 1B, Houston Astros

Chance of being traded: 45%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: One year after 2026, at $20 million

The buzz: There often is a tendency at the deadline to inflate the cost of bats, forgetting that unlike a pitching staff that has 13 spots, most players are tethered to one position, and that position needs to be open on multiple contenders for a market to form. It's unclear at this point just how much the Astros intend to deal away, though if they do make moves, Walker should have a robust group of suitors. He has plenty of power. Though he isn't the glovesmith he once was, he still plays a solid first base. And because he has a costly year left on his contract, the acquisition price won't be prohibitive.

The scouting report: Like Pena above, Walker is making the most of the Crawford Boxes, popping most of his home runs down the left-field line. Walker has plus bat speed/raw power and a solid feel to get to it in games, along with a solid glove at first base. His contact/on-base skills have regressed a bit in Houston on his three year, $60 million deal, but he has bounced back this season after a tough first campaign with the Astros. Walker is a reliable, above-average every-day first baseman, but he is 35 years old and won't give you much more than that.

Best fits: Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Guardians, Padres, Rangers, Marlins, Pirates.

Chance of being traded: 50%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: One year after 2026 (at $14 million) and a club option for 2028 (also for $14 million)

The buzz: Few pitchers are as consistent as Wacha. He isn't going to headline a playoff rotation or even necessarily slot in as a No. 2, but rotation depth is important for postseason teams if only as a bulwark against injuries.

Wacha is doing what he always does: gobbling innings and putting up solid ERAs in spite of a low strikeout rate. Kansas City doesn't want to punt, but with its options increasingly limited -- Vinnie Pasquantino's hamate fracture and Cole Ragans' continued arm troubles are likely to preclude the Royals from pursuing a deal -- Wacha has real appeal. Two years of potential control at a tolerable salary add even more value.

The scouting report: Like teammate Seth Lugo below, Wacha has a collection of below-average pitches by stuff+, but Wacha does have a plus changeup to go with his above-average-to-plus command of a six-pitch mix. He doesn't rack up strikeouts, but he is durable and limits walks, making him a valuable and reliable third/fourth starter depending on the year.

Best fits: Braves, White Sox, Yankees, Padres, A's, Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Marlins, Cubs.

Chance of being traded: 15%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Just the rest of 2026

The buzz: Chicago wants to get creative to fill its pitching issues, and that means at least listening on Suzuki, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. Considering the paucity of impact outfielders available, Chicago could try to take advantage of the market and lean into its depth with Michael Conforto and Kevin Alcantara.

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At the same time, Chicago's offensive woes make dealing a hitter of Suzuki's caliber potentially counterproductive. The Cubs want to win this season, but their May swoon hasn't entirely abated in June, and they might not have a clear sense of how they want to approach the deadline until it nears.

The scouting report: Suzuki has been very consistent since coming to MLB in 2022 and is having another solid season. He has a big arm in right field, is a solid runner and defender and is on-pace for 25 homers in another above-average offensive campaign. He doesn't have a plus-plus raw tool and is just 5-foot-11, but he's good at everything every year.

Best fits: Rays, Mariners, Marlins, Padres, Phillies, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Cardinals.

20. Matt Chapman, 3B, San Francisco Giants

Chance of being traded: 25%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: Four years after 2026, at $100 million

The buzz: Chapman has been characteristically strong this season, hitting enough and playing well-above-average third base. If he wasn't owed $100 million from 2027 to 2030 -- his age-34 to age-37 seasons -- he would be much higher on this list. It's the issue, really, with all of the Giants' aging players they'd like to move: The combination of age and money owed leaves the deals underwater or close to it.

Nobody is taking Rafael Devers unless San Francisco pays down significantly the $211 million he is owed after this season or takes on bad contracts. The same goes for Willy Adames, whose defense has gone in the wrong direction. Chapman's glove salvages his value and puts him at least in play.

The scouting report: Chapman has been an above-average offensive and defensive contributor for a full decade. His bat speed is actually up a bit since the first year measured in 2023, but his in-game power metrics (barrel, sweet spot, squared up, etc.) are falling off a bit, which is why his homers and isolated power are down. That smells like a swing tweak (usually addressed in the winter, but sometimes during the season) could address that as the raw power is still there.

Best fits: Cardinals, A's, Nationals, Brewers, Marlins, Phillies, Mets, Red Sox.

21. Ryan Jeffers, C, Minnesota Twins

Chance of being traded: 85%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Just the rest of 2026

The buzz: Jeffers should return from a hamate bone fracture well before the deadline, and he's clearly the best catcher available. Few contending teams are actively interested in acquiring a catcher, which muddies the situation slightly.

The Yankees are the obvious match. Other options could emerge, including the Pirates if Endy Rodriguez doesn't continue raking and the same for the Padres and Luis Campusano. And Jeffers certainly has the bat to carry at DH. This one might take time to develop as Minnesota seeks leverage.

The scouting report: Jeffers is randomly having a career year (in a smallish sample) at age 29, but it also is well-timed as it's his walk year. He has worked to become an average defensive catcher, but his whole Baseball Savant offensive grid has turned red after only being red in some on-base categories last season. If he can return and keep this up, he'll be sought-after in the winter but also could impact a pennant race first.

Best fits: Yankees, Rays, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Pirates, Padres.

22. Seth Lugo, RHP, Kansas City Royals

Chance of being traded: 65%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: One year after 2026, at $21.5 million

The buzz: Like Wacha, Lugo is who he is: a mid-rotation arm on a sensible contract. He isn't going to headline a playoff rotation. He'll take the ball, throw a dozen different pitch types and keep you in the game. Enough teams can use that sort of stabilizer that he'll have a market -- and Kansas City, which has solid starting pitching depth, could do worse than cashing in if the prices on pitching skyrocket with so many teams in contention.

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The scouting report: Lugo led the league in breaking ball spin rates as a Mets reliever in 2022, and now he's entering his fourth season as a steady innings eater with an eight-pitch mix.

Stuff+ models grade all of Lugo's pitches as below average, but his command of all of them is above average to plus, and the interaction/tunneling/deception from having that deep mix and locating it well shows there are myriad ways to succeed in the big leagues.

Best fits: Cardinals, Diamondbacks, White Sox, Braves, A's, Marlins, Padres, Yankees, Cubs.

23. Jo Adell, RF, Los Angeles Angels

Chance of being traded: 20%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: One year after 2026

The buzz: While Adell's power numbers have dipped and his walk rate remains comically low, he is a talented 27-year-old who could flourish in the proper situation. Considering Angels owner Arte Moreno continuously tries to win -- without putting in the resources necessary to actually win -- Adell is likely to remain in Anaheim. But if this is the year the Angels decide to join the 21st century, Adell could find himself playing in a postseason for the first time.

The scouting report: Adell's report going back to early in his high school career was huge bat speed, plus arm strength (including on the mound, actually) and plus speed.

All of that, minus the pitching, is still true, and Adell is still streaky because his feel to hit and swing at the right pitches is still worse than average. When those two things are going right, though, he can go from a question mark to the best hitter in a lineup. If a team is willing to take that gamble or has a swing/approach tweak in mind, this could be a solid opportunity.

Best fits: Phillies, Padres, Brewers, Padres, Marlins, Rays, Diamondbacks, Guardians.

24. Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox

Chance of being traded: 25%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Two years after 2026

The buzz: Maybe you've heard this one before: The Red Sox need to figure out what to do with their outfield. It's not an issue at the moment due to Roman Anthony's busted finger, but if Boston is in plan-for-the-future mode, the same bewildering questions that have cropped up since Anthony's arrival won't go away.

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It's fairly apparent at this point that Ceddanne Rafaela is Boston's center fielder and Wilyer Abreu is its right fielder. Left will be Anthony's whenever he returns. And while it helps that nobody has capably filled the DH spot and the Red Sox could theoretically play all four at once, Duran has gone backward offensively and might just need a fresh start. Whether Boston is willing to deal low is the real question.

The scouting report: Duran still has outstanding bat speed, foot speed and arm strength, along with the feel to defend well in the outfield. His pitch selection and bat-to-ball ability can run hot and cold and cause him to be a bit streakier than you'd like. Right now, he is a bit behind his offensive benchmarks across the board, with his whiff rates against fastballs being one red flag to watch.

Best fits: Phillies, Padres, Mariners, Rays, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Guardians, Giants, Astros.

25. Matt Shaw, IF, Chicago Cubs

Chance of being traded: 40%

Rest-of-season impact: Moderate

Years of control: Five years after 2026

The buzz: Shaw is higher on this list than far more productive players, which illustrates the value of club control. Not a free agent until after the 2031 season, Shaw has been just shy of a league-average hitter since his debut last season. Multiple teams believe that if given a full-time role -- not available in Chicago with an infield of Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner all locked up to long-term deals -- Shaw would blossom into what was expected as a top prospect a year ago. Now, he is arguably Chicago's best trade candidate -- and perhaps the riskiest one for a team that has thinned its prospect group by acquiring multiple every-day big leaguers in recent seasons.

The scouting report: Shaw is compact with standout athletic testing grades (he had a viral box jump before the draft in 2023) that show up in his sprint speed and power for his size at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. His feel for hitting is a bit behind those traits but still fine, and his position shifts and inconsistent playing time might be holding back big league stats over a full season that match his upside. The question: Is his trade value down enough from his prospect days that the Cubs can't be convinced to part with him?

Best fits: Red Sox, Yankees, Rays, Royals, Brewers, Blue Jays, Giants.

26. Garrett Whitlock, RHP, Boston Red Sox

27. Dustin May, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

28. Riley O'Brien, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

29. Antonio Senzatela, RHP, Colorado Rockies

30. Isaac Paredes, 3B, Houston Astros

31. Pete Fairbanks, RHP, Miami Marlins

32. Mickey Moniak, OF, Colorado Rockies

33. Foster Griffin, LHP, Washington Nationals

34. Anthony Bender, RHP, Miami Marlins

35. Daniel Lynch IV, LHP, Kansas City Royals

36. Brooks Raley, LHP, New York Mets

37. Lars Nootbaar, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

38. A.J. Minter, LHP, New York Mets

39. Lake Bachar, RHP, Miami Marlins

40. Sam Bachman, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

41. Robbie Ray, LHP, San Francisco Giants

42. Kris Bubic, LHP, Kansas City Royals

43. Kenley Jansen, RHP, Detroit Tigers

44. Willi Castro, UT, Colorado Rockies

45. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B, Cincinnati Reds

46. Trevor Larnach, LF, Minnesota Twins

47. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS, Boston Red Sox

48. Rico Garcia, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

49. Eugenio Suarez, DH, Cincinnati Reds

50. Brady Singer, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

51. Chase Silseth, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

52. Drew Anderson, RHP, Detroit Tigers

53. Jorge Soler, OF, Los Angeles Angels

54. Michael Petersen, RHP, Miami Marlins

55. Taylor Rogers, LHP, Minnesota Twins

56. Justin Verlander, RHP, Detroit Tigers

57. Luis Robert Jr., CF, New York Mets

58. Brock Burke, LHP, Cincinnati Reds

59. Calvin Faucher, RHP, Miami Marlins

60. Ryan Zeferjahn, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

61. John Schreiber, RHP, Kansas City Royals

62. Caleb Kilian, RHP, San Francisco Giants

63. Jaden Hill, RHP, Colorado Rockies

64. JoJo Romero, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

65. Caleb Ferguson, LHP, Cincinnati Reds

66. Jake McCarthy, OF, Colorado Rockies

67. Jack Flaherty, RHP, Detroit Tigers

68. Trevor Rogers, LHP, Baltimore Orioles

69. Matt Strahm, LHP, Kansas City Royals

70. Josh Bell, 1B, Minnesota Twins

71. Ryne Stanek, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

72. John King, LHP, Miami Marlins

73. Lane Thomas, OF, Kansas City Royals

74. Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP, Colorado Rockies

75. JT Brubaker, RHP, San Francisco Giants

76. Trevor Story, SS, Boston Red Sox

77. Victor Caratini, C, Minnesota Twins

78. Mark Vientos, 3B, New York Mets

79. David Peterson, LHP, New York Mets

80. Andrew Kittredge, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

81. Juan Mejia, RHP, Colorado Rockies

82. Brennan Bernardino, LHP, Colorado Rockies

83. Ryan Mountcastle, OF, Baltimore Orioles

84. Zack Littell, RHP, Washington Nationals

85. Patrick Sandoval, LHP, Boston Red Sox

86. Michael Lorenzen, RHP, Colorado Rockies

87. Alex Lange, RHP, Royals

88. Greg Weissert, RHP, Red Sox

89. George Soriano, RHP, Cardinals

90. Danny Coulombe, LHP, Red Sox

91. Kirby Yates, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

92. Zach McKinstry, UT, Detroit Tigers

93. Justin Bruihl, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

94. Anthony Banda, LHP, Minnesota Twins

95. MJ Melendez, LF, New York Mets

96. Tyrone Taylor, OF, New York Mets

97. Starling Marte, OF, Kansas City Royals

98. Masataka Yoshida, OF, Boston Red Sox

99. Jake Rogers, C, Detroit Tigers

100. Ryan Feltner, RHP, Colorado Rockies