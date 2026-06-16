Milwaukee Brewers call up shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt

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MILWAUKEE -- Cooper Pratt has reached the major leagues 2½ months after the Milwaukee Brewers signed the shortstop prospect to an eight-year, $50.75 million contract.

The Brewers called the 21-year-old Pratt up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday before opening a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians. They made room for Pratt by designating third baseman Luis Rengifo for assignment.

Brewers officials showed their faith in Pratt when they signed him on April 3 to an eight-year deal that includes club options for 2034 and 2035. The $50.75 million contract includes escalators that could raise the value by $10 million if he repeatedly finishes high in MVP voting and the team exercises those two options.

Pratt won a Gold Glove as the top shortstop in the minor leagues in 2024 and has continued to play outstanding defense ever since. His hitting is more of a work in progress.

Pratt was hitting .241 with a .349 on-base percentage, six homers, 32 RBIs and 17 steals in 58 games with Triple-A Nashville this season. He batted .238 with a .343 on-base percentage, eight homers, 62 RBIs and 31 steals in 120 games with Double-A Biloxi last year.

"We believe in the bat," Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said when Pratt signed his contract. "We believe in the glove, certainly. This guy is really toolsy, too. He's very athletic. He's a big, physical kid, so we think there's a chance to grow into some power. And he can really run. When you have that kind of athletic foundation, it's a really good thing."

The Brewers can afford to be patient with Pratt's bat as long as he fields the way he did in the minor leagues.

Milwaukee has received little offensive production from the left side of its infield all season, yet the Brewers still entered Tuesday leading the NL Central by 4 ½ games over St. Louis as they chase their fourth straight division title. The versatile David Hamilton had been splitting time with Joey Ortiz at shortstop and with Rengifo at third base.

Hamilton is batting .231 with a .316 on-base percentage, .320 slugging percentage, three homers, 11 RBIs and 14 steals in 58 games. Ortiz is hitting .207 with a .299 on-base percentage, .262 slugging percentage, one homer, 14 RBIs and five steals in 60 games.

Rengifo was hitting .205 with a .280 on-base percentage, .254 slugging percentage, no homers, 19 RBIs and three steals in 57 games.

Pratt was one of two Brewers prospects to sign a lucrative long-term deal this year while still in the minors. Luis Lara, a 21-year-old outfielder playing for Nashville, signed a seven-year deal worth $31 million last week.