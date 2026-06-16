Guardians' All-Star José Ramírez undergoes surgery on left hand

CLEVELAND -- Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove the hook of the broken hamate bone in his left hand.

Ramírez suffered the injury during the fifth inning of Saturday's 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, when he fouled out on a pop up to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler.

It is only the second time in Ramírez's 14 big league seasons that he has been placed on the injured list.

Guardians' José Ramírez undergoes surgery on left hand. Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The seven-time All-Star also broke the hamate bone in his right hand in 2019 and missed only a month. The normal recovery time post-surgery is five to seven weeks.

"That's part of life. Those are things that are going to happen, so I'm not upset. It's just part of the game and just got to keep going," Ramírez said about the injury on Sunday.

The 33-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has played in a franchise-record 1,681 games. He is also the only player in Cleveland's 125-year history to have at least 300 stolen bases and 250 home runs.

Cleveland also placed outfielder Angel Martinez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a non-displaced fracture in his left foot. Martinez's injury also occurred after fouling off a pitch during Saturday's game.

Outfielder Petey Halpin was called up from Triple-A Columbus.