Cubs put closer Daniel Palencia on IL with elbow inflammation

CHICAGO -- The Cubs placed closer Daniel Palencia on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Tuesday, one day after he struck out the side against the Colorado Rockies.

Palencia, 26, pitched the ninth inning in Monday's 5-4 win but was visited by manager Craig Counsell and the team's training staff mid-inning. He convinced them he was OK to stay in the game but then felt "symptoms" afterward, Counsell said.

"You have to take the feedback and make a decision," Counsell said of leaving Palencia in. "Everyone wants to compete. You try to read through that and make a decision."

Counsell indicated that Palencia felt some soreness after his previous outing against Colorado last week but felt better going into Monday's game. He allowed one baserunner but then struck out the next three batters. His fastball hovered in the mid-90s and topped out at 99 mph, where his fastball velocity normally resides.

The team is hopeful it's a short-term ailment.

"Out of an abundance of caution, it made sense to put him on the IL," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.

Palencia has only three saves over 19 appearances this season. He has a 2.70 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. This is his second stint on the injured list after an oblique injury in April.

"We want to give some days here to see how he feels," Counsell said.

The team won't do any imaging on his elbow just yet, preferring to wait and see whether the inflammation calms down.

"It's sort of complicated, based on symptoms and what trainers feel," Hoyer said of a potential MRI. "It depends on the context of the person, the injury and the symptoms."

The Cubs won't have a set closer to replace Palencia. Much of their bullpen has struggled, especially their veterans. Left Hoby Milner has been the most reliable and could get save opportunities.

The team recalled right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa to take Palencia's place on the roster.