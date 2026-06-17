Verlander to pitch for Tigers at Comerica Park in 1st since 2017

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Detroit Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander is expected to start against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Comerica Park, where he has not pitched for the franchise since 2017.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made the announcement on Tuesday.

Verlander, the oldest active player in the major leagues at 43, was put on the injured list with left hip inflammation in April.

In Verlander's only start this season, the three-time Cy Young winner and 2011 AL MVP gave up five runs and six hits in 3⅔ innings at Arizona and took the loss.

He began his career with the Tigers in 2005 and pitched for them until he was traded to Houston at the trade deadline in 2017. He helped the Astros win the World Series in his first season with the franchise and again in 2022.

Verlander, whose career record is 266-159, also played with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

Also Tuesday, the Tigers scratched Colt Keith from the lineup with a sore right wrist against the Astros.

The 24-year-old Keith hit three home runs in a 9-3 win over the Astros on Monday night. The only player younger than Keith to launch three home runs in a game for the franchise was Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, who was 20 when he did it on April 17, 1955.

Keith entered that game with only one homer. He is hitting .267 with four homers and 16 RBIs this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.