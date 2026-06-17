Seattle Mariners place outfielder Randy Arozarena on IL

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SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners on Tuesday placed outfielder Randy Arozarena on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The move, announced prior to the team opening a series against the Baltimore Orioles, is retroactive to Saturday.

Arozarena hasn't played since Friday, in a 10-2 win over the Washington Nationals. An MRI on Tuesday showed mild inflammation.

"We had hoped to go day to day with the feeling that he could be back as soon as tomorrow," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said. "Every opinion from our medical people on how Randy was testing out indicated that he was very likely trending in the right direction and was a real possibility to be available tomorrow. The MRI cast a little doubt on that."

The Mariners already have Luke Raley and Josh Naylor experiencing minor day-to-day health issues, so the team was risking playing with an almost empty bench Tuesday night if it didn't make a move.

"We don't anticipate a stay on the IL longer than the minimum," Hollander said of Arozarena. "But we can't play three people short for any length of time."

The Arozarena news came on the same day Seattle welcomed back catcher Cal Raleigh. The runner-up in American League MVP voting last season after hitting 60 home runs, Raleigh was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and was in the lineup and behind the plate against the Orioles.

Raleigh had been out since May 14 with a right oblique strain, the first IL stint of his career. Seattle went 15-13 without him and was still leading the AL West, but the team finished 4-6 recently on a 10-game trip through Detroit, Baltimore and Washington.

"I'm just really just excited to get back," said Raleigh, who hit .412 (7-for-17) with five home runs and 12 RBIs in a five-game rehab assignment with High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma. "I missed it a lot, and it was a fun week getting back out there. I'm really excited just to get back to it, be with the guys, and get back in the thick of it."

Veteran shortstop J.P. Crawford, who had been on the injured list since June 5 after being hit in the hand by a pitch at Detroit, also returned to action Tuesday. He was promptly inserted as the starting third baseman for the first time this season as the club continues to see what rookie shortstop Colt Emerson can do.

"Getting Cal back is huge," manager Dan Wilson said. "Having him behind the plate and active and ready to go is a huge lift. And J.P. coming back as well. I think we're excited to be back home and ready to play in front of the home folks."

To complete the Arozarena move, the Mariners selected the contract of outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. from High-A Everett, because that team was playing in the area.

In other roster moves, catcher Jhonny Pereda was optioned to Tacoma, and third baseman Will Wilson (broken left thumb) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.