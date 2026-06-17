Guardians' Chase DeLauter placed on 10-day IL with rib fracture

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MILWAUKEE -- Cleveland outfielder Chase DeLauter was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday because of a fractured rib on his right side, the team announced.

DeLauter was injured on Saturday while colliding with the outfield wall.

Outfielder Kahlil Watson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to fill DeLauter's spot on the roster.

DeLauter's injury came during a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in which seven-time All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and outfielder Angel Martínez also were hurt.

Ramírez underwent surgery Tuesday to remove the hook of the broken hamate bone in his left hand, an injury that occurred when he hit a foul pop to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. The normal recovery time after surgery is five to seven weeks.

Martínez also got hurt while fouling off a pitch. He went on the injured list Tuesday with a nondisplaced fracture in his left foot, and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Tuesday the 24-year-old could miss four to six weeks.

DeLauter is batting .263 with a .337 on-base percentage, seven homers and 34 RBIs in 66 games. Four of his homers came in Cleveland's first three games of the season.

Ramírez is batting .239 with a .339 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 72 games. Martínez has a team-high 11 homers to go along with a .239 batting average, .276 on-base percentage and 33 RBIs in 66 games.

Watson, 23, was batting .255 with a .370 on-base percentage, 12 homers, 35 RBIs and 15 steals in 56 games at Columbus. Watson entered the pro ranks as a Miami Marlins first-round pick in 2021, but he has no major league experience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.