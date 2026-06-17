OF Wenceel Perez injured in face in training room accident

HOUSTON -- Detroit Tigers outfielder Wenceel Perez was injured in a freak accident when he was hit in the face by a resistance band in the training room following Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros.

"He was working with a therapy band, and it snapped off the hook where it was connected and hit him just below the left eye," manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, according to MLB.com. "We have a battery of tests to check out his face, his eye. We're pretty concerned about it."

Perez has played 53 games this season, batting .180 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs.

The Tigers were also without second baseman Gleyber Torres for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Houston. Torres was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15, because of an oblique strain.

Torres is hitting .280 with four homers and 18 RBIs this season.

Before Wednesday's game, Detroit reinstated right-hander Casey Mize from the injured list and put him on the mound against the Astros. Mize (4-2) gave up three runs and six hits over 4⅔ innings to take the loss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.