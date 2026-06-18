Brewers starter Sproat exits vs. Guardians with hamstring cramp

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat left against the Cleveland Guardians because of a right hamstring cramp after throwing an 0-1 pitch for a ball in the fourth inning Wednesday night.

Brewers head athletic trainer Brad Epstein went to the pitcher's mound to check on Sproat after that pitch was thrown to Steven Kwan. Sproat then left the game, as Chad Patrick came out of the bullpen to replace him.

Sproat's exit came two batters after he allowed a grand slam to Daniel Schneemann.

After retiring nine straight batters over the first three innings as Milwaukee built a 5-0 lead, Sproat allowed two walks and a single to the first three hitters he faced in the fourth. After Rhys Hoskins struck out, Schneemann sent a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall.

Sproat then retired David Fry on a pop fly before leaving during Kwan's plate appearance.

The Brewers acquired Sproat in a January trade that sent two-time All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets. Sproat is 1-4 with a 5.94 ERA in his first full season in the major leagues.