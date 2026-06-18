Mariners' Julio Rodríguez exits loss with hamstring spasm

SEATTLE -- Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez left Wednesday night's 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles after ending the sixth inning with a strikeout.

The three-time All-Star was seen talking to a team athletic trainer before exiting the dugout. Manager Dan Wilson told reporters after the game that Rodríguez had a hamstring spasm.

Rodríguez was 1-for-3 with a double, giving him 125 doubles to go along with 125 homers and 125 stolen bases in his career.

He reached those totals in 665 major league games, making Rodríguez, 25, the third-fastest player to do it.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was the fastest at 591 games, and former big leaguer Alfonso Soriano, a seven-time All-Star, pulled off the feat in 643 games, according to Sportradar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.