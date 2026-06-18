How to watch Indianapolis Clowns documentary on ESPN

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Once icons of Negro League baseball, the Indianapolis Clowns have been reborn by way of Banana Ball. A new E60 special, "Return of the Clowns," documents the journey of the team and its history.

Here are more key facts about the special.

When will 'Return of the Clowns' air?

The documentary, narrated by ESPN baseball analyst Doug Glanville, will air Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be available for on-demand streaming afterward on the ESPN App. Leading into the program on ESPN, the Clowns take on the Savannah Bananas in Cincinnati at 7 p.m.

When are the next Indianapolis Clowns games?

The Clowns' Banana Ball schedule can be found here.

What is E60?

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN's highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received 118 Sports Emmy nominations with 23 wins, scoring eight nominations in 2026 including its sixth nomination and second consecutive win for "Outstanding Hosted Edited Series." E60 also has won two Peabody Awards. E60 has won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling.