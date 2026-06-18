Sources: MLB plan would ban preps from draft, slash bonuses

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Major League Baseball proposed widespread changes to its amateur-entry system that would cut annual signing bonuses by more than $150 million annually, make high school players ineligible for the domestic draft and institute an international draft, sources told ESPN.

The proposal, made at a collective bargaining meeting with the MLB Players Association on Thursday, called for the domestic draft to be shortened from 20 to 12 hard-slotted rounds and the amateur signing bonus pool to be nearly halved to $200 million, according to sources.

The international draft, which would cover all amateur players outside of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, would also be 12 rounds with a $200 million bonus pool, sources told ESPN.

The amateur-entry plan comes after MLB's initial proposal to institute a salary cap system to govern the game. With the Dec. 1 expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, the sides are in the midst of the highest-stakes bargaining in a generation, with players vehemently opposed to a cap.

They chafed likewise Thursday at MLB's amateur proposal, saying players would lose $1 billion over the course of the next five years compared to the current system. While the current international signing system opens each January, the first draft, the league proposed, would take place in late 2027 or early 2028.

The most pertinent elements of MLB's proposal, sources said, include:

• A minimum draft age of 20 for domestic players and raising the minimum age for international players from 16 to 18;

• The ability to trade all draft picks, but only for the following draft -- 2028 picks could not be dealt until the end of the 2027 draft -- with no dealing of back-to-back first-round choices;

• A maximum signing bonus of $10,000 for undrafted players -- with international players who make a full-season minor league affiliate receiving a $30,000 bonus and domestic players receiving a $30,000 bonus if teams want to remove them from eligibility for the Rule 5 draft after their second season;

• The reduction in the draft lottery from six picks to four;

• The elimination of competitive-balance picks, currently awarded annually to lower-revenue and smaller-market teams.

The league framed its proposal in the meeting as a response to evolving dynamics in college baseball and continued international corruption. "Over the last several years, college baseball has undergone a remarkable transformation," MLB said in a statement. "Expanded scholarships, NIL opportunities, revenue sharing, and significant investments in facilities and player development have made college baseball an increasingly important pathway that is producing major league-ready talent at an accelerated rate. Today's top programs provide players with resources, competition, and national exposure that were unimaginable a decade ago. Our proposal is designed to build on that momentum to benefit the game at the college, minor league and major league levels.

"By creating a draft system centered around college-aged players and making most college players eligible one year earlier, more players will benefit from both a college education and an elite development environment while reaching professional baseball -- and ultimately the major leagues -- more quickly. We believe these changes will strengthen college baseball and deepen fans' connection to the next generation of major league stars. We look forward to working with the MLBPA throughout the bargaining process to modernize the domestic amateur system in a way that benefits players, clubs and fans."

In a statement, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips touted the league's proposal as a benefit to college baseball.

"It's been remarkable to watch the upward trajectory of college baseball. The considerable and recent growth we've seen in the quality of facilities, access to advanced technologies, player development resources, and benefits through both increased scholarships and revenue sharing, has been significant," Phillips said. "These investments are creating more opportunities for student-athletes and providing additional pathways to develop at the collegiate level before taking the next step to the professional ranks. The collective improvements are not only a positive for college baseball but help strengthen the game for the betterment of all levels."